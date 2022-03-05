Cam Jordan Sacked His Shoes to Help a Draft Prospect Run Drills at the NFL Combine

The New Orleans Saints All-Pro defensive end gave up his shoes to help a young edge rusher at the 2022 NFL Combine.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is a great player and mentor for the next generation of players. Today, he gave up his shoes to help young defensive lineman at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

CAM TO THE RESCUE

A defensive lineman needed a pair of size-16 shoes to run drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. Saints defensive star and a player's mentor decided to pitch in and help the young player.

He told NFL Network's Kimmi Chex in an interview, "D-lineman, it is what it is, we look out for each other," Jordan said.

New Orleans drafted Jordan as the twenty-fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. The All-Pro defensive end completed his 11th NFL season with the Saints.

Jordan, 32, had a productive performance in the 2011 NFL Scouting Combine when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.78 sec., 10-yard split in 1.64 sec., 20-yard shuttle in 4.37 sec., 31 in. vertical jump, 9-9 broad jump, and bench pressed 25 reps.

In the 2011 Draft Class, the veteran was selected behind notable edge rushers J.J. Watt, Robert Quinn, Ryan Kerrigan, and Adrian Clayborn.

In 2021-22, Jordan started 16 games and recorded 12.5 sacks, 59 tackles, two forced fumbles, and five passes defended.

CAM JORDAN'S 2022 OFFSEASON?

Jordan recently returned from a trip abroad with his family before attending the NFL Scouting Combine. This offseason, New Orleans will have tough decisions on hefty player contracts. GM Mickey Loomis restructured the contracts of WR Michael Thomas, RT Ryan Ramczyk, and G Andrus Peat which deflated the $76M to $44.4M over the salary cap.

Jordan's 2022 contract has a salary-cap number of $23.2M. He could be another candidate to restructure the terms of his deal with the Saints. If New Orleans decides to cut Jordan before June 1, they will save only $1.7M in cap space and $21.4M in dead money. After June 1, releasing Jordan will result in a $15M savings and $8.2M dead money hit.

THE IMPORTANCE OF THE SAINTS RETAINING CAM

Cam Jordan is the leader of the New Orleans Saints defensive unit and one of the faces of the franchise. A decision to cut or trade the durable and vocal defender could hurt the defensive line's stability.

Last season, New Orleans selected the University of Houston defensive end, Payton Turner, in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The rookie edge rusher dealt with injuries and participated in only five NFL games. He registered one sack, 12 tackles, 3 TFL, and 3 QB hits in his first year.

Veterans Marcus Davenport (11 games) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (8 games) were limited for 2021-22. The defensive ends were key contributors for Dennis Allen's defense, but Cam Jordan proved to be the "Iron Man" of the squad after missing one game due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

