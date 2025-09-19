Chase Young, 3 More Saints Starters Get Injury Updates For Week 3
The New Orleans Saints have been fighting an uphill battle to put a competitive team on the field since Derek Carr entered a sudden retirement during the offseason. With Carr retiring, the Saints were left with Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough in their quarterback room. It took a few months, but the Saints opted to roll with Rattler as their starter, and the decision is paying dividends already.
But the Saints have been competitive during the first few weeks of the season. They were one dropped pass away from tying their Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals and a touchdown away from beating the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Heading into Week 3, the Saints are battling some injuries, while will make it even more difficult to secure a win.
Chase Young out, 3 more starters listed as questionable for Saints in Week 3
Edge rusher Chase Young has been ruled out for the third consecutive game. Young signed a new deal with the Saints in the offseason, which was met with backlash from the media. As he struggles to find his way onto the field, this contract looks worse and worse with each passing week. Saints insider Katherine Terrell noted that Young traveled with the team this week, though.
Starting offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga, wide receiver Devaughn Vele, and backup wide receiver Trey Palmer were all listed as questionable on Friday, too.
Fuaga has appeared in both games for the Saints this year, but he's been banged up the entire time. With Trevor Penning battling an injury and Kelvin Banks Jr. playing in his third career game, the Saints desperately need Fuaga to be good to go on Sunday.
The Saints' wide receiver core is also depleted. Vele and Palmer might not be the top option on the roster, but they're solid depth pieces. The Saints can't afford to lose both of these pieces when their wide receiver core is already struggling. New Orleans would need Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed to step up if either or both of these injured wide receivers miss the game.
