Saints News Network

Chase Young, 3 More Saints Starters Get Injury Updates For Week 3

The Saints will be without Chase Young for the third consecutive week...

Zach Pressnell

Jul 30, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) cools down on a break during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jul 30, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) cools down on a break during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have been fighting an uphill battle to put a competitive team on the field since Derek Carr entered a sudden retirement during the offseason. With Carr retiring, the Saints were left with Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough in their quarterback room. It took a few months, but the Saints opted to roll with Rattler as their starter, and the decision is paying dividends already.

But the Saints have been competitive during the first few weeks of the season. They were one dropped pass away from tying their Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals and a touchdown away from beating the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Heading into Week 3, the Saints are battling some injuries, while will make it even more difficult to secure a win.

Chase Young out, 3 more starters listed as questionable for Saints in Week 3

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vel
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele (14) reacts to scoring a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers safety Jason Pinnock (25) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Edge rusher Chase Young has been ruled out for the third consecutive game. Young signed a new deal with the Saints in the offseason, which was met with backlash from the media. As he struggles to find his way onto the field, this contract looks worse and worse with each passing week. Saints insider Katherine Terrell noted that Young traveled with the team this week, though.

Starting offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga, wide receiver Devaughn Vele, and backup wide receiver Trey Palmer were all listed as questionable on Friday, too.

Fuaga has appeared in both games for the Saints this year, but he's been banged up the entire time. With Trevor Penning battling an injury and Kelvin Banks Jr. playing in his third career game, the Saints desperately need Fuaga to be good to go on Sunday.

The Saints' wide receiver core is also depleted. Vele and Palmer might not be the top option on the roster, but they're solid depth pieces. The Saints can't afford to lose both of these pieces when their wide receiver core is already struggling. New Orleans would need Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed to step up if either or both of these injured wide receivers miss the game.

More NFL: 3 Saints Players To Watch In Potential Upset Over Seahawks

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News