Chris Olave Contract Extension Called 'Next Domino To Fall'
The New Orleans Saints have had quite a roller coaster of an offseason. It's been headlined by the shocking retirement of former Saints quatrterback Derek Carr after the veteran suffered a serious shoulder injury last season.
But not everything has to be negative for the Saints. In fact, they still have time to take a step in the right direction this offseason.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested the Saints and other teams would be trying to sign their 2022 NFL Draft picks to contract extensions as the "next domino to fall" in the NFL. For the Saints, this would be signing wide receiver Chris Olave to a massive new deal.
"Wilson, Olave, Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London and Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams are among the young receivers from the 2022 class who could get new deals this offseason," Knox wrote. "Their respective teams could race to extend them too, given the next-man-up nature of contracts—whoever signs last is quite likely to be paid the most.
"And the 2022 class wasn't just strong at receiver. Lions pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Jets corner Sauce Gardner, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton and Cowboys lineman Tyler Smith are among Pro Bowlers from the class who could demand market-leading contracts."
Olave has a history of concussions, specifically with the Saints, so New Orleans might be a bit wary about giving him long-term money.
But Olave is the only pass catching option on the Saints worth mentioning. He's far and away their best target and if the Saints are going to have any success with Tyler Shough at the helm, he's going to need Olave out wide for more than just one season.
