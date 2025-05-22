NFL Writer Identifies Saints' Biggest Offseason Mistake
The New Orleans Saints had a very eventful offseason and a lot of the headlines revolved around the team's quarterback room.
Derek Carr shockingly retired following a shoulder injury last season. Shortly before Carr's retirement, the Saints opted to draft quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the NFL Draft. Beside Shough, the Saints didn't make any effort to improve their quarterback room, and it could come back to bite them.
NFL Spinzone's Sayre Bedinger recently suggested the Saints' lack of urgency to add to the quarterback room was the team's biggest offseason mistake.
"The New Orleans Saints obviously didn’t do enough work on Derek Carr and his situation heading into the 2025 offseason," Bedinger wrote. "They were caught in a brutal situation shortly before the NFL Draft when they did a crash course on incoming signal callers. And they may have taken the worst risk-reward option of them all with Tyler Shough in the second round. The way the Saints have seemingly botched the QB situation (Carr has now retired) will be this team’s undoing in 2025."
The Saints have the worst quarterback room in the league and it doesn't seem particularly close.
Last season, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener were disastrous for the Saints. New Orleans was seemingly uncompetitive during the games these two were playing in. With Shough replacing Carr in the quarterback room, the Saints might end up in the same spot they were in last season without Carr.
New Orleans should have gone after a talented veteran to play as a bridge quarterback until Shough is ready. They opted not to and now they're going to pay the price for it.
More NFL: NFL Writer Reveals Putrid 2025 Saints Season Prediction