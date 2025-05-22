Saints News Network

NFL Writer Identifies Saints' Biggest Offseason Mistake

The Saints made a lot of decisions this offseason and not all of them were good ones.

Zach Pressnell

May 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during rookie minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during rookie minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints had a very eventful offseason and a lot of the headlines revolved around the team's quarterback room.

Derek Carr shockingly retired following a shoulder injury last season. Shortly before Carr's retirement, the Saints opted to draft quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the NFL Draft. Beside Shough, the Saints didn't make any effort to improve their quarterback room, and it could come back to bite them.

NFL Spinzone's Sayre Bedinger recently suggested the Saints' lack of urgency to add to the quarterback room was the team's biggest offseason mistake.

"The New Orleans Saints obviously didn’t do enough work on Derek Carr and his situation heading into the 2025 offseason," Bedinger wrote. "They were caught in a brutal situation shortly before the NFL Draft when they did a crash course on incoming signal callers. And they may have taken the worst risk-reward option of them all with Tyler Shough in the second round. The way the Saints have seemingly botched the QB situation (Carr has now retired) will be this team’s undoing in 2025."

The Saints have the worst quarterback room in the league and it doesn't seem particularly close.

Last season, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener were disastrous for the Saints. New Orleans was seemingly uncompetitive during the games these two were playing in. With Shough replacing Carr in the quarterback room, the Saints might end up in the same spot they were in last season without Carr.

New Orleans should have gone after a talented veteran to play as a bridge quarterback until Shough is ready. They opted not to and now they're going to pay the price for it.

More NFL: NFL Writer Reveals Putrid 2025 Saints Season Prediction

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News