Chris Olave Embracing Being 'Receiver One' In The New Saints Offense
Chris Olave's goals and expectations are lofty, but he believes they are attainable in year three. During his Day 2 presser, the New Orleans Saints wideout shared insights into his role as "receiver one," the chemistry with Derek Carr, the new offensive strategy, and Rashid Shaheed's potential.
Embracing the Role of a Top Receiver
Chris Olave is ready to enter the spotlight as the Saints' leading wide receiver.
"It's always been a goal of mine to be able to insert into that receiver one position," Olave said, addressing if he feels pressure as the primary receiver. "So, they drafted me that high for a reason to be able to insert me into that position."
Olave is eager to contribute to the team's success and prove himself as a dynamic playmaker.
Personal Goals and Team Expectations
Olave acknowledges he expects to "win as a team" and foster a winning culture in New Orleans.
"It's a lot of expectations from the outside. For myself, just be able to be the best version. To be able to put myself and my teammates in great positions, get my teammates better every day, and just be in a great position to win."
The New Offensive Scheme
New Orleans is introducing a new offensive scheme that should showcase Olave's talents. He spoke about the new offensive scheme emphasizing movement and versatility.
"This new offense is more West Coast, more moving around and putting playmakers in positions to make great plays," Olave explained.
Olave improved his YAC from 210 yards in 2022 to 347 last season. With Kubiak's offense, the receivers will "play in space...and in open holes in the defense." As a result, we can expect all of the receivers' yards after the catch to increase this season, especially for A.T. Perry and Rashid Shaheed.
Rashid Shaheed's Potential and Versatility
Olave admires his teammate Rashid Shaheed, who signed a one-year, $5.2 million contract extension.
"He's a special special player," Olave mentioned about the All-Pro. "You don't really get so many players like him that's so quick, so fast, with elite speed, and I need to run routes too. So I'm excited to see what he does in the future, but I feel like that's the least they can do for him this year."
Shaheed's versatility and ability to run diverse routes as the Saints' offense evolves will give Kubiak more chances to make his offense unpredictable.
Building Chemistry with Derek Carr
Olave's connection with quarterback Derek Carr is an important factor in his development.
"We're getting way better," Olave told reporters. "It's our first year last year. It was kind of up and down, but that's what it comes to the game of football."
The two players began building a solid connection, which resulted in 1,123 receiving yards and five touchdowns. More importantly, they helped move the chains with 57 first-down completions.
After a year of working together, Olave and Carr are building chemistry and understanding each other. "We both want to be the best."
Carr and Olave put in work during the offseason to continue developing their rapport. As Olave stated, the two must be on the same page during "pre-snap, post-snap coverages" and his route "progression." In the meantime, "chemistry is built with time," which will lead to success on the field.
A Promising Season Ahead
As the Saints continue training camp, Chris Olave's development will be one to watch. The new offensive scheme caters to his strengths, which should position Olave as one of the standout performers in the NFL for 2024. Will it?
We shall see.