Could Bold Trades Reshape The New Orleans Saints' Postseason Hopes?
While the 2024-25 season in the National Football League is still early, the New Orleans Saints are grappling with significant roster challenges early in the 2024-25 NFL season. Head coach Dennis Allen and general manager Mickey Loomis must address pressing concerns in offensive, defensive, and linebacker positions.
Weak Pass Rush
Dennis Allen expressed concern about the team's lackluster pass rush following their game against the Atlanta Falcons. In Week 5, starting defensive ends Granderson and Young failed to record any sacks and managed only one quarterback hit on Kurt Cousins. Payton Turner was the sole player who sacked the Falcons' quarterback.
Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian urges caution regarding trades before the November 7 deadline. He emphasized the importance of considering a player's fit within a team's system and style of play.
"System of play, [and]style of play is not a non-issue with players going from team to team [in the NFL]," Polian old Solomon Wilcots on Tuesday's Opening Drive program. He continued, " In football, systems are very different from team to team."
Based on Polian's theory, "How would a player fit the offensive and defensive schemes in New Orleans?" Furthermore, would a player be an easy plug-and-play into the Saints' culture?
Bills legendary coach Marv Levy once told Polian, "Don't shake up the Pepsi bottle when you got a good thing." He was referring to the team's or unit's chemistry. Finding a player with the right mentality to play fast and tough, as Demario Davis and Willie Gay Jr., would make it difficult for a team to give up via trade.
Key Factors For Saints To Consider
When evaluating potential trades, the Saints must consider:
- Scheme fit (offensive and defensive)
- Cultural alignment
- Team chemistry
Offensive and Defensive Line Concerns
Another challenge for New Orleans is finding an offensive lineman who can excel in Klint Kubiak's scheme. An ideal candidate must be a disciplined blocker and agile to block well on rushing plays. Which team will be willing to exchange with New Orleans, especially not contending by the trade deadline?
The Saints' defensive interior needs help to generate pressure. Only rookie Bryan Bresee has recorded a sack this season. After four games, Nathan Shepherd has zero sacks, and only one QB hit in four games. Should Loomis and Allen Explore trade options for an effective interior presence? Also, could Allen venture into increasing Cam Jordan's usage in the interior?
Saints' Playoff Aspirations
Five weeks remain before the trade deadline, so the Saints must evaluate their postseason chances. The pressure is mounting as the Who Dat Nation eagerly awaits a second Lombardi Trophy, potentially won at home in February.
While it may be premature to make significant roster moves, the New Orleans Saints' leadership must carefully consider their options. The coming weeks will determine whether the team becomes a buyer or seller at the NFL trade deadline.
Can New Orleans be in a position before the trade deadline to become a market player with another NFL team?
We shall see.