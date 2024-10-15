Crisis In NOLA: Why The Saints Must Immediately Change Course
The New Orleans Saints suffered their fourth consecutive loss on Sunday. This one was an embarrassing 51-27 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an NFC South rival. It was also at home, dropping the Saints to 2-4 overall and 1-2 at the Superdome.
Now in their 58th NFL season, the Saints have hired 11 different head coaches in their history. Only three times in that history has New Orleans fired their head coach in mid-season.
Dennis Allen needs to be the fourth.
Sunday's humiliation is the latest in a long string of ridiculous occurrences since Allen was hired to replace Sean Payton in 2022. It should also be the final straw for owner Gayle Benson and the team's front office.
Ironically, New Orleans hosts Sean Payton and his Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. With such a short turnaround, it's unrealistic to make a coaching move this week. However, a loss to their former coach, at home, should be the final nail in the coffin for Allen's employment.
Enough is Enough
Sunday's abomination brought Dennis Allen's record as head coach of the Saints to 18-22, a winning percentage of .450. He has a 7-8 record against NFC South opponents, a division widely considered to be the worst in football over his tenure.
Once one of the league's most formidable places for an opponent, New Orleans is only 10-9 at the Superdome over Allen's tenure. Allen's Saints are an abysmal 4-16 when playing an opponent with a .500 or better record. Those are the numbers of a mediocre team, at very best.
Including his 2+ years with a dysfunctional Raiders organization, Allen has a 26-50 all-time record as a head coach. His record with the Raiders, his first head coaching job, shouldn't have been held against him when considering him in New Orleans. However, it's impossible to overlook now.
Personnel Failures
Some head coaches have less say than they should over their teams because of heavy involvement from a general manager or overbearing owner. This has not been the case with the New Orleans Saints. Allen has final say-so on who the team drafts, who signs in free agency, and over all coaching staff matters.
After Allen's first season in 2022, it was he who made the decision to part ways with respected defensive coordinators Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard. His second season marked the (overdue) departure of offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.
In two years, Allen replaced both coordinators and most of the position assistants. In other words, there are no more scapegoats for a poor performance by the product on the field. While the front office and personnel department also bears responsibility for the talent on the field, or lack thereof, there is no doubting that this is Allen's team.
Most of the key players, both offensively and defensively, have been acquired during Allen's tenure. He also was responsible for hand-picking ''his guy'' at quarterback when the Saints signed Derek Carr to a lucrative contract two years ago.
Enough Excuses
Injuries have ravaged the Saints on the offensive side this year. It's absolutely a reason why the offense has slipped after a terrific start. Carr is sidelined and will be out for at least a few more weeks. Taysom Hill has missed three of the last four games. Kendre Miller has yet to play a down this year.
The interior of the offensive line is in shambles. Erik McCoy has been on injured reserve since Week 3. Cesar Ruiz has missed the last three weeks. Lucas Patrick has been in and out of the lineup. Even a couple of their replacements have went down, leaving the Saints with third-stringers or practice squad players as starters.
Personnel decisions have left this team thin at several positions. When injuries do hit at those spots, it cripples the team. Wide receiver is a great example. Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are both likely to miss Thursday's game against Denver. However, the Saints' lack of complementary production because of poor signings and drafting had already been evident.
Good teams are often able to overcome injuries because of depth, coaching, and player development. While the current list of injuries is enough to shake up even the best teams, it's also been incredibly clear that the Saints don't have enough depth, development, or coaching to be contenders.
No More Defense
Even the harshest Dennis Allen critics had to acknowledge that he is at least a good-very good defensive coach. This is no longer a valid argument. While injuries are a legitimate reason for offensive struggles, Allen's defense has stayed comparatively healthy.
Good defenses do not suffer consistent breakdowns with a game on the line. The Saints lost two games in the last minute this season because of defensive breakdowns. Another one sealed their fate when New Orleans closed to within three points of Kansas City in the fourth quarter.
This is not new. Over the previous two years, late collapses by Allen's defense cost wins against Jacksonville, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, and Minnesota. For a team that Allen built to win games with its defense, critical breakdowns should be unacceptable. Yet, the lack of accountability and inability to adjust permeate from the field into the coaching staff.
Entering Week 7, New Orleans ranks dead last in total defense, 29th against the pass, 20th against the run with a pathetic 5.2 per carry, and 23rd in points allowed. A pathetic amount of missed tackles have plagued the unit. Lack of pass rush in crucial moments have left a talented but underachieving secondary out to dry. Their helplessness against a quarterback with any mobility is laughable.
Over the last five weeks, the Saints have allowed an average of over 436 yards per game, including 1,054 yards in their last two outings. The Chiefs rolled up 460 without their top two wideouts, top two running backs, and major issues at left tackle. It was Kansas City's first 400-yard output in 16 regular season games.
Tampa Bay had a franchise-record 594 yards and 277 on the ground. It was the second highest total yardage surrendered in franchise history and second highest rushing production and total yardage allowed in Dennis Allen's 15-year stint with New Orleans.
Buccaneers RB Sean Tucker had 53 career yards in 16 games. Against New Orleans, Tucker had 192 total yards and 136 on the ground with only 17 touches while scoring twice. He's just the latest example of an average (or worse) player that puts up All-Pro numbers against the Saints defense.
Dennis Allen's lone beacon has been the defense, which is now failing. With the growing list of other issues week after week, the lone reason to retain him is now gone. At some point, owner Gayle Benson and the front office needs to recognize this if the franchise truly wishes to be competitive.
The final straw should have been Sunday's humiliation at home against a division rival. If the Saints lose to their former coach, at home again, the Saints have no choice but to make an immediate move needs to be made for the sake of this franchise.