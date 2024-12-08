Darren Rizzi: Saints DL Bryan Bresee's FG Block Was 'Phenomenal'
The New Orleans Saints defensive end Bryan Bresee was the MVP of the game against the New York Giants. Despite recording only one tackle, an eight-yard sack, the former No. 1 pick maintained a high level of effort throughout the game.
On the block, Bresee said: "So jumped up and didn't really what I wanted it to do. I kind of buckled on my landing a little bit and just threw a hand up. But man, just I got a piece of it, just enough."
"Bryan had a huge block. A phenomenal play by him," interim head coach Darren Rizzi commented.
He also recorded a couple of quarterback pressures and two hits. However, it was his blocked field goal with seconds left to save the Saints' day.
Rizzi confirmed Carr suffered a "left-hand injury and may be in percussion protocol."
"The play was phenomenal, phenomenal. It's play that we started practicing. We got it in a few times. We kind of put it in this week on Friday," Rizzi told the media. "It just goes to show you, though, a guy his size, the athletic ability he just displayed. I've seen him do it all the time in practice, so I knew he didn't do it....We were deciding on what call was the best call. And we were kind of going there, and the last ball that he had hit come out a little bit low. So I wanted to get that some pressure there in the middle, but really just an unbelievable, phenomenal job by Bryan, individual effort...outstanding. Outstanding, great to see him make a big play like that. Really game-winning play wasn't just that play today."
Later, Rizzi stated that Bresee is being challenged to improve his play, which he has responded to by putting together good games.
"I still got a lot of room to grow. And so continuing to work, you know, still got, still got a lot of games to play. And so just continuing to work, and get better and finish this out."
Bresee has 19 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 7 tackles for losses, 12 QB hits, 1 pass defended, and a forced fumble on the season for the Saints.