Demario Davis Honored As NFLPA Community MVP For Week 8
The NFLPA honored New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in Week 8 as its Community MVP for his selfless efforts of being a beacon of light and inspiration in the New Orleans community. Davis, his wife Tamela, and Ashley Furniture aided the Covenant House in New Orleans by replacing every bed in the facility that houses up to "700 at-risk youth for ages 16-22 to overcome homelessness and human trafficking," according to the NFLPA.
"New Orleans means so much to us and our family," Demario told WWLTV. "To be able to give back and partner with Ashley to deliver 100 beds here at the Covenant House, we’re so grateful. The work that they are doing here is remarkable. It truly is God's work."
Davis' partnership with Ashley Furniture and Covenant House was in celebration of his100th consecutive start in the NFL Local volunteers joined Demario and Tamela in assembling the beds for the youth.
NFLPA ANNOUNCEMENT ON DEMARIO DAVIS BEING NAMED COMMUNITY MVP FOR WEEK 8
“Thank you, NFLPA, for recognizing the work I’ve done with not only Covenant House, but the work Devoted Dreamers has been doing every year since being founded in 2013,” the New Orleans Saints linebacker said. “My drive to give back comes from a place of deep empathy and love – knowing that, through service, we can stand in the gap for those who feel forgotten, heal broken spirits and build a legacy of hope.”
In recognition of his 100th consecutive start for the Saints, Davis and his wife, Tamela, took part in delivering and assembling 100 new beds for the shelter on October 15. Covenant House New Orleans serves 700 youth annually, providing 24/7 essential support and a safe space for homeless and at-risk youth. Davis’s work with Covenant House marks the second time he has been honored as an NFLPA Community MVP and underscores his ongoing commitment to philanthropic initiatives. In 2019, the All-Pro defender earned Community MVP honors when he turned a uniform violation fine from the NFL for wearing a “Man of God” headband (the fine was appealed and overturned) into a charitable campaign that raised $250,000 for the emergency department at St. Dominic Hospital in his home state of Mississippi.
"It’s not just about creating change today, but inspiring a ripple effect of compassion that will open doors and ignite possibilities for generations to come," Davis said. “This work isn’t just a mission; it’s a calling to leave the world better than we found it.”
Since entering the league in 2012, the Saints linebacker and his wife, have been dedicated to equipping the next generation of leaders with the tools to succeed mentally, physically and spiritually. Through their Devoted Dreamers Foundation, the Davises have created a four-week summer program for middle schoolers called the Devoted Dreamers Academy; P.E.A.R.L.S. for Girls, which helps build character in young ladies ages 8-18; and the Devoted Dreamers 7-on-7 Elite Football Team, which has a 100% success rate in getting athletes accepted into a higher education institution for either academics or sports.
Additionally, they’ve hosted Dinner With the Davises, a free event for community members to enjoy a meal from Tamela’s The F Word Food Truck along with music, line dancing and more. Demario has also used his platform to raises awareness for childhood cancer after his daughter was diagnosed and ultimately beat an eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
In recognition of Davis being named the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 8, the NFLPA will donate $10,000 to his foundation or charity of choice. In turn, Ward will take part in a special visit to a local school, children’s hospital, or community center. Along with the other 2024-25 Community MVPs, he will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award, which is the NFLPA’s highest player honor and includes an additional $100,000 donation.
For its 11th season, the Community MVP program is teaming up with two supporting partners: Young Minds Inspired (YMI) and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA). As the nation's leading provider of free educational outreach programs, YMI will bring this year’s NFLPA Community MVPs to classrooms across the country through lesson plans about community service, inspired by the players' philanthropic work. BBBSA is also inviting this season’s Community MVPs to partner with its 230+ agencies across the country, providing these athletes with more opportunities to engage with youth through its volunteer-supported mentoring network.