Dennis Allen Confirms Injuries For Key Saints Defenders
The names of players keep piling onto the New Orleans Saints injury report. Dennis Allen confirmed that several players—several starters—were injured and held out of today's practice.
However, Allen doesn't see Demario Davis' injury as being severe. "But the Demario situation is probably a lot more precautionary on part being that we are in training camp," Allen said. "Knowing Demario. If we were getting ready for a regular season game, I don't think that we'd be missing them out here."
In regards to Payton Turner's injured toe, he believes it's the same one that ended in season in 2023. "I believe it's the same toe. Again, you know, I'm not going to get into severity or anything. Like I'm not concerned about it right now. And so, we'll see how we'll see how he responds to treatment."
Several players, Tyrann Mathieu, Taysom Hill, and Oli Udoh, were held out of today's practice due to a planned coach's decision or as a "vet day." Still, in Udoh's case, it was managing his time since he was coming off a previous calf injury. Cornerback Paulson Adebo "came out here and tried to go, he's got a little bit of groin tightness," Allen told reporters.
New Reported Injuries:
- Pete Werner, LB - shoulder
- Payton Turner, DE - toe
- Nathan Shepherd, DT - toe
- Paulson Adebo, CB - groin
A list of players reported injured in Saints Training Camp:
• Kendre Miller, RB (hamstring)
• Marshon Lattimore, CB (hip flexor)
• Trajan Jeffcoat, DE (dislocated elbow)
• Shane Lemieux, OL (ankle)
• Bryan Bresee, DT (foot)
• Justin Herron, OL (knee)
• Cedrick Wilson – WR (groin)
• Bub Means – WR (shin)
• Equanimeous St. Brown – WR (hamstring)
• Jermaine Jackson – WR (lower leg)
• Tommy Hudson – TE (undisclosed)
• Jake Haener – QB (NFI – skin cancer treatment)
• Demario Davis – LB (hamstring)
• Rashid Shaheed – WR (undisclosed)
• Nick Saldiveri (calf)
• Juwan Johnson (foot, stress fracture)