Dennis Allen 'Not Sure' Of Alvin Kamara's Absence From Thursday's Minicamp, Agent Says It's Contract-Related
New Orleans Saints All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara missed Thursday's New Orleans Saints minicamp. During Dennis Allen's media availability session, ESPN reporter Kat Terrell asked him about Kamara's absence from the drills session. Allen responded, "I haven't had a chance to talk to him, so I'm not sure why he wasn't out here for the rest of the practice."
As the uncertainty around Kamara's absence continued, Terrell pressed on, asking if it was contract-related. Allen's reply, " I have no idea. I haven't talked to Alvin, so I couldn't tell you. So that's all I have for you."
Did Allen believe that he'll be with the team for the start of training camp? "My expectation is that he would be. Again, I haven't talked to him, so I can't tell you. I can't give you any information because he was here for a walk-through and went in [to the locker room], and I haven't seen him since," Allen answered.
After handling several other camp-related questions, Terrell asked if today would count as an "unexcused absence" for Kamafa. "I'm really not gonna get into any of that stuff. At the end of the day, I've said what happened, and and I haven't had an opportunity to talk to him. So I think it'd be unfair, to make any statements on that right now."
Kevin Patra wrote, "Kamara's departure was contract-related, the running back's agent, Brad Cicala, told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport."
According to Over The Cap, he is projected to earn $18.553M in 2024. Last week, San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey signed a two-year extension worth $19 million annually.
Kamara's contract with New Orleans runs through the 2025 season, but it's without guarantee. More updates about Alvin Kamara and the Saints will be featured on the Saints News Network.