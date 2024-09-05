Saints News Network

Discover the New Captains of the Saints—Unveiled Today!

The Saints have eight captains for 2024, with one new addition to their room.

Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) prepare to walk onto the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Saints have their captains for the 2024 season, as the team unveiled them on Wednesday evening. Derek Carr, Erik McCoy and Taysom Hill are among those to represent the offense, while Demario Davis, Cam Jordan and Tyrann Mathieu represent the defense. Zach Wood and J.T. Gray respectfully pilot the special teams.

Players typically vote on these, and most of these players are familiar faces to lead the charge for the new season. McCoy, Mathieu, Carr and Wood were first-time captains for the team in 2023, and Taysom Hill is a new addition.

Cam Jordan has been a Saints captain since 2015.
Nov 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) rushes the passer against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Cam Jordan is the longest tenured Saints captain, as he has held that title since 2015. Demario Davis has been a captain since 2018, and J.T. Gray since 2021.

Tyrann Mathieu posted on his X/Twitter account, "Always grateful. I only play this game to win and to earn the respect of teammates and coaches. My life is filled with blessings!"

New Orleans has not been in the postseason since 2020, and the hope is that these leaders can help steer the ship in the right direction along with Dennis Allen. A new-look offense under Klint Kubiak and very renewed sense in the locker room could get them there. However, the games have to be played, and the season opens with them taking on the Carolina Panthers in the Superdome.

