Disgruntled Superstar Could Be Saints' Next Trade Target
Dianna Russini of The Athletic recently dropped the bombshell report that suggested Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons could request a trade due to the ongoing contract dispute he's having with the team.
"The Micah Parsons-Cowboys relationship has deteriorated to the point where the star pass rusher is considering drastic measures, which could include a trade request or even a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team, per multiple league sources familiar with the situation," Russini wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Friday. "The two sides remain far apart heading into the second week of training camp, and are not currently negotiating."
If he does this, the New Orleans Saints need to do everything in their power to acquire the superstar edge rusher.
A player like Parsons is very rarely available on the trade block. Parsons isn't just one of the best edge rushers in football, but he's one of the best players in the sport, period.
New Orleans doesn't have a player like Parsons. They don't have a franchise talent who can wreck the game. The Cowboys have won games because of Parsons. The Saints could do the same thing.
While the Saints might not have been able to afford to sign him to a contract extension a few months ago, the retirements of Tyrann Mathieu and Derek Carr has freed up a lot of money. The Saints would still need to make a few more moves to clear up more cap space, but for a player like Parsons, the front office needs to go all in.
This is the kind of move that kickstarts the rebuild for New Orleans. Rather than sit back and watch another team swing a deal for the star, the Saints could put together a package of players and draft picks to land the superstar.
It's unlikely to unfold this way, but if he requests a trade, there's no reason the Saints can't be one of the teams making a massive offer.
