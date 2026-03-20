Bills-Saints Mock Trade Sends 22-Year-Old WR to New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints desperately need to add a wide receiver to their offense this offseason. They seemingly skipped out on that idea in free agency, as they added players like Travis Etienne, David Edwards, and Kaden Elliss instead.

Still, the Saints should be targeting a wide receiver in the NFL draft or on the trade block before training camp this offseason.

Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated recently suggested the Saints could acquire Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman at some point this offseason, which would be a massive step in the right direction for New Orleans.

Keon Coleman is the perfect fit for the Saints

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman checks in with wide receiver Khalil Shakir on the play while they line up during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It would make sense for the Bills to go one wide receiver in, one wide receiver out on the trade market this offseason," Kadlick wrote. "After acquiring DJ Moore (and a 2025 fifth-round pick) from the Bears in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick earlier this month, Josh Allen and new head coach Joe Brady—who notably worked with Moore from 2020 to ‘21 while serving as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator—have their first top-tier wide receiver to work with since the days of Stefon Diggs.

"Meanwhile, Keon Coleman, who Buffalo selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, has failed to make an impact over the past two seasons and may be in need of a reset. Enter the Saints, who could use a developmental No. 2 target behind Chris Olave for second-year quarterback Tyler Shough to work and grow with. Outside of the aforementioned Olave, New Orleans’ leading receiver last season was tight end Juwan Johnson, followed by Rashid Shaheed—who was traded to Seattle at the deadline."

The Bills front office has already thrown Coleman under the bus. Buffalo also went out and traded for DJ Moore to bolster the offense, which would seemingly eliminate Coleman's role. The young wide receiver desperately needs a fresh start with a new team that will utilize him to the best of his abilities. The Saints would give him that opportunity.

Coleman has played two years in the NFL, yet he's only 22 years old. He's much younger than some of the draft prospects in this year's draft, which should be valuable to the Saints.

While he's only recorded 960 yards and eight touchdowns over two years with the Bills, he's only 22 years old. The Saints should be able to get the most out of his talent and abilities.