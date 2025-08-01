Saints News Network

Saints Shockingly Linked To Blockbuster Trade For Talented QB

The Saints need quarterback depth...

Zach Pressnell

Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) talks to quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) talks to quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr to a sudden retirement over the offseason, opting to replace him with second round pick Tyler Shough.

But Shough has struggled in training camp, which doesn't come as much of a surprise to a lot of the league. In fact, the Saints received a lot of hate for the Shough selection because fans and scouts didn't like his development or age.

Former NFL star Asante Samuel seems to have a solution in mind for the Saints: trade for Cleveland Browns rookie signal caller Shedeur Sanders. Samuel recently spoke out on the "Say What Needs To Be Said" podcast, where he voiced this opinion.

“He goes out there and does something like he did today, nine for nine, two touchdowns, 32 other teams are watching. Oh man, this might be the first time we see in history that something bizarre happens where a team tries to make a trade for him, like the Indianapolis Colts, the New Orleans Saints,” Samuel said on the “Say What Needs To Be Said” podcast.

While this idea could make sense on the outside looking in, the Saints already had their chance to take Sanders, and they passed on his to take Shough. Remember, the Saints passed on Sanders numerous times.

It's very unlikely the team would be willing to cut bait with its rookie quarterback in a move that brings in a different rookie quarterback to replace him,

The Saints selected Shough because they seemed to like him. They passed on Sanders, seemingly because they didn't like him. Just because Shough has struggled in camp and sanders has flashed his talent doesn't mean the Saints need to panic and make a huge move.

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

