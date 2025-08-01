Saints Shockingly Linked To Blockbuster Trade For Talented QB
The New Orleans Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr to a sudden retirement over the offseason, opting to replace him with second round pick Tyler Shough.
But Shough has struggled in training camp, which doesn't come as much of a surprise to a lot of the league. In fact, the Saints received a lot of hate for the Shough selection because fans and scouts didn't like his development or age.
Former NFL star Asante Samuel seems to have a solution in mind for the Saints: trade for Cleveland Browns rookie signal caller Shedeur Sanders. Samuel recently spoke out on the "Say What Needs To Be Said" podcast, where he voiced this opinion.
“He goes out there and does something like he did today, nine for nine, two touchdowns, 32 other teams are watching. Oh man, this might be the first time we see in history that something bizarre happens where a team tries to make a trade for him, like the Indianapolis Colts, the New Orleans Saints,” Samuel said on the “Say What Needs To Be Said” podcast.
While this idea could make sense on the outside looking in, the Saints already had their chance to take Sanders, and they passed on his to take Shough. Remember, the Saints passed on Sanders numerous times.
It's very unlikely the team would be willing to cut bait with its rookie quarterback in a move that brings in a different rookie quarterback to replace him,
The Saints selected Shough because they seemed to like him. They passed on Sanders, seemingly because they didn't like him. Just because Shough has struggled in camp and sanders has flashed his talent doesn't mean the Saints need to panic and make a huge move.
