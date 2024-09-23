Eagles Capitalize On Saints Costly Mistakes For Key NFC Victory
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints (2-1) lost for several reasons, but pointing the fingers solely at the club's defense should be one. Most of the blame in the defensive see-saw battle falls on the shoulders of ineffective play-calling and execution in Sunday's contest at Caesars Superdome. Here's the bottom line. Philadelphia executed critical plays in the 4th quarter, where New Orleans faltered in a tough loss.
"We had our opportunities," Allen said in his postgame interview. "I don't think we played obviously well on offense as we've played the first two weeks. Give their defense credit."
Agreed. The Saints' defense provided opportunities to win by forcing two turnovers and stopping two fourth-down attempts. The special teams unit also blocked a punt. However, the offense failed to capitalize on these chances:
- 2nd quarter interception resulted in a punt; 2nd quarter forced turnover on downs resulted in the end of the half; 3rd quarter forced turnover on downs resulted in a punt; 4th quarter blocked punt resulted in a turnover on downs.
At the end of the third quarter, New Orleans' high-flying offense was limited to 36 plays, six first downs, 98 yards, four punts, and 19 minutes and 24 seconds of possession.
If you were in Caesars Superdome, you could feel the momentum swinging the Eagles' direction after the Saints failed to pick up a critical first down on fourth and one at the team's 18-yard. Worst of all, C.J. Gardner Johnson assisted in the stop.
Philadelphia's interior defense was ready for the handoff to Alvin Kamara, but they abruptly stopped him on the play. Dennis Allen's decision would haunt New Orleans as the game remained 3-0 instead of 6-0 if Blake Grupe made the field goal.
"I was trying to win the game," Allen commented on his decision. "I felt like we need to be able to get a yard." Later, as he capped off his interview, he said, "I think they just executed better than we did."
The Eagles responded with a 4-play, 82-yard drive ending on a 65-yard burst from Saquan Barkley through the New Orleans defensive line to lead 7-3. Safety Tyrann Mathieu explained the Saints' defense was in cover zero on the touchdown run.
Besides several questionable coaching decisions, Derek Carr's interception was a self-inflicted kill shot the team couldn't have with an opportunity to tie or win with 55 seconds left on the clock.
Carr told Saints News Network, "At the very end, someone just came free. In that situation, a sack is terrible. I was trying to just make a tight throw, hopefully, that he would look for me as I was getting hit. I wish I just tried to skip it or whatever, and get to the next play. But in that situation with the clock and how many yards we needed to get, I just I tried to make that play for our team, and I didn't. I tried to stand in there and make a throw, and they ended up making a play."
Carr finished the game 14/25 for 142 yards, a touchdown, and one interception. His counterpart, Jalen Hurts completed 29/38 for 311 yards, and one interception. Alvin Kamara rushed 26 times for 87 yards, but only 3 receptions for 3 yards.
Dallas Goedert decimated the New Orleans secondary with 10 receptions for 170 yards. His 61-yard reception on 3rd and 16 positioned the Eagles at the Saints' 4-yard line. Next, Hurts handed off to Barkley for a 4-yard plunge into the endzone. Philadelphia would lead 15-12 after a successful two-point conversion.
On Goedert's big play, three Saints defenders collided on the crossing route freeing the tight end to rumble down the Superdome's field headed to the Poydras Avenue exit.
Philadelphia secured a 15-12 victory, but New Orleans knows they allowed a winnable game to escape them at home to an NFC opponent. Should the Saints and Eagles be in contention for the postseason, this game could affect NFC standings as the season progresses.
Currently, the focus is on facing Atlanta and wondering if the offensive line will quickly heal with injuries to Erick McCoy (groin) and Cesar Ruiz occurring in the Philadelphia game. Ruiz did return to game action in the fourth quarter.
Since Dennis Allen and his team have their first taste of adversity, how will they respond on their road trip to Atlanta in Week 4?
We shall see.