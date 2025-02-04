Eagles' Kellen Moore Attempts To Quiet Saints Rumors Ahead Of Super Bowl LIX
The future of the New Orleans Saints appears to be Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, but with the Super Bowl upcoming, nothing has yet been made official.
According to multiple reports, including ESPN's Adam Schefter, Moore is the clear favorite to become the next Saints head coach, "barring a setback." But there's still one more game to play, and Moore is trying his best to keep the focus off his New Orleans future and on his Philadelphia present.
Moore spoke to reporters during media availability at the Super Bowl Monday, and said his "pure focus" was on Sunday's showdown with the Chiefs. He also stated that he doesn't "have to worry about a single thing except this opportunity."
But, of course, there were more questions to come about the Saints, especially given the irony that the Super Bowl is being held in the Superdome, where Moore could be roaming the sidelines next season.
"It's obviously been a good process," Moore said about meeting with Saints officials, including general manager Mickey Loomis. "Having an opportunity to meet with Mickey and their leadership group has been great, and it's set up in a way that allows us to focus on this game and we'll see what happens after that."
Moore has been an offensive coordinator for the last six seasons now. He oversaw the league's number-one offense in 2021 with the Dallas Cowboys, and helped take a top-five offense to the Super Bowl this season in Philadelphia.
In addition to his credentials as a coach, Moore was drafted as a quarterback in 2015 out of Boise State, where he once competed against Fresno State's Derek Carr, now the starting QB for the Saints.
"Tons of respect for him as a quarterback in this league," Moore said in reference to Carr. "He's had a tremendous career and done a lot of really good things."
The Saints are the only remaining team with a head coaching vacancy. They'd love to see Moore fill that vacancy coming off a stellar offensive performance in the Super Bowl.
