Saints Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships 4-Time Pro Bowler To Steelers, Saves $113 Million
Though the team's lack of success is not all his fault, it's safe to say the New Orleans Saints made a mistake in signing quarterback Derek Carr to the contract the two sides agreed upon.
Two seasons into Carr's four-year, $150 million deal, the Saints have the worst salary cap situation in the league and finished 2024 with a ghastly 5-12 record. They're a long way from contending, and Carr's contract is a huge obstacle standing in their way.
The Saints can get out of Carr's contract this offseason by accepting a $50.1 million dead cap hit over the next two years--which is a significant amount more than the cap hit he carried while he was on the team, thanks to his restructure bonuses.
The much more palatable scenario is trading Carr, but what team will want to take on a 33-year-old quarterback making the fourth-highest salary in the league next season at a whopping $51.5 million? Especially if that quarterback is coming off a serious injury?
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report believes there is one team out there who might be willing to rescue the Saints: the Pittsburgh Steelers. Davenport's mock trade proposal from Saturday would send Carr to Pittsburgh for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 conditional selection.
"Carr's willingness to restructure (and waive his no-trade clause) could be swayed by the opportunity to play for a contender. And as the Steelers showed in 2024, they don't need an elite quarterback to be one," Davenport wrote.
"The Steelers will be expected to be in the AFC North mix again next year. Carr could be the best veteran option whom they can reasonably get their hands on. And if the Saints can get some cap relief and jump-start their rebuild, general manager Mickey Loomis should be willing to deal Carr."
Not only will Carr make $51.5 million this year, but he's also set to make $61.5 million in 2026, which would be the second-largest cap hit of any QB behind the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott. Trading Carr could save the Saints $113 million, though the math doesn't include whatever they'll pay his replacement.
If there's anything the Saints can sell the Steelers on, though, it's that Carr had a solid year. His 63.3 QBR was his highest since 2020, he had the lowest sack rate in football (2.79 percent) and the Saints went 5-5 in the games he actually played (0-7 when he didn't).
