Ex-Saints All-Pro, Super Bowl Champion Shockingly Cut By Jets
The New York Jets announced on Tuesday that they were cutting ties with former New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead ahead of the 2025 NFL season and replacing him with South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger.
Morstead, a 16-year NFL veteran, shared his disappointment with the decision in a post to Instagram.
"Just got a call from the Jets that they are moving on from me," Morstead said. "Just wanted to say thank you to all of the fans, all of the coaches that I worked with over the past few years. The teammates have been awesome. I had a great experience. Disappointed to be moving on and disappointed how it went down, but that's just the way it goes in this business. I really appreciate everybody that's been a part of the journey now I'm out here and going to get some kicks in with my boys and just wanted to say thank you to everybody."
Morstead spent 12 years with the Saints, punting the ball nearly 700 times for the team. He was a member of the 2010 Super Bowl team while also being named to a Pro Bowl and All-Pro second team while with the Saints.
Since parting ways with New Orleans after the 2020 season, Morstead has spent time with the Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and Miami Dolphins.
It's unclear if he's going to receive much interest in free agency, considering he's 39 years old. If this is it for the veteran, he's had a great career and will forever be enshrined in Saints history for his crucial role in the 2010 Super Bowl-winning season.
