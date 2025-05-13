Saints News Network

NFL Writer Suggests Saints' Draft Pick Could Be 'One And Done'

Could Tyler Shough be one and done in New Orleans?

Zach Pressnell

May 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during rookie minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during rookie minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have seemingly replaced veteran quarterback Derek Carr with 2025 second-round pick Tyler Shough following Carr's shocking retirement.

The Saints' selection of Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft shocked a lot of fans. Most didn't like the pick because it felt like a reach.

NFL Spinzone's suggested Shough could be "one and done" with the Saints if he and the team don't see signs of promise in year one. This could put quite a bit of pressure on the young signal caller.

"Shough is going to be 26 years old at the start of the 2025 season, which is not really a big deal all things considered, but it could influence future QB decisions made by the Saints if he's not up to the task this year," Bedinger wrote. "And he's going to get a chance to play.

"Shough is not well-liked by the NFL Draft community, but seemingly had a lot of fans in actual NFL buildings. Maybe he's truly putting things together at the exact right time. The Saints are not going to pin whatever happens this year on Kellen Moore, but Shough will be an easy scapegoat if things go wrong."

This kind of situation will place a lot of pressure on Shough's shoulders, but Bedinger might not be wrong.

If the Saints happen to lose 14 or 15 games this season, they'll be picking at the top of the first round again. At that point, it's hard to imagine they'll pass on a first round quarterback, even if it's just to spark some kind of QB competition going forward.

Either way, the Saints need Shough to play well, and they need him to do so immediately, or else they'll be one of the worst teams in football.

More NFL: Saints Tabbed Better Fit Than Steelers For Ex-Jets Star

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News