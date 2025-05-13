NFL Writer Suggests Saints' Draft Pick Could Be 'One And Done'
The New Orleans Saints have seemingly replaced veteran quarterback Derek Carr with 2025 second-round pick Tyler Shough following Carr's shocking retirement.
The Saints' selection of Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft shocked a lot of fans. Most didn't like the pick because it felt like a reach.
NFL Spinzone's suggested Shough could be "one and done" with the Saints if he and the team don't see signs of promise in year one. This could put quite a bit of pressure on the young signal caller.
"Shough is going to be 26 years old at the start of the 2025 season, which is not really a big deal all things considered, but it could influence future QB decisions made by the Saints if he's not up to the task this year," Bedinger wrote. "And he's going to get a chance to play.
"Shough is not well-liked by the NFL Draft community, but seemingly had a lot of fans in actual NFL buildings. Maybe he's truly putting things together at the exact right time. The Saints are not going to pin whatever happens this year on Kellen Moore, but Shough will be an easy scapegoat if things go wrong."
This kind of situation will place a lot of pressure on Shough's shoulders, but Bedinger might not be wrong.
If the Saints happen to lose 14 or 15 games this season, they'll be picking at the top of the first round again. At that point, it's hard to imagine they'll pass on a first round quarterback, even if it's just to spark some kind of QB competition going forward.
Either way, the Saints need Shough to play well, and they need him to do so immediately, or else they'll be one of the worst teams in football.
