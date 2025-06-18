Ex-Saints Star Running Back Linked To Deal With NFC Team
The New Orleans Saints are looking to turn the page to a new era of football in 2025 and this comes with some roster decisions.
With Derek Carr off the roster following his retirement, the Saints have also let running back Jamaal Williams walk away in free agency. While the Saints need help at running back, they've chosen to move in a different direction than Williams.
Mike Pendleton of Yahoo Sports recently linked Williams to the Chicago Bears in free agency. Williams played under newly signed Bears head coach Ben Johnson when the pair was in Detroit as members of the Detroit Lions.
"In the best year of his career, Jamaal Williams rushed for 1,066 yards and scored 17 rushing touchdowns with the Detroit Lions, where Ben Johnson was his offensive coordinator," Pendleton wrote. "The team has long been connected to multiple veteran free agents at the running back position, but none have the connection to Johnson like Williams does. Adding Williams would also reunite him with D'Andre Swift, who shared a backfield with Williams in Detroit, bringing even more familiarity to Johnson's offense in his first year with Chicago."
The Bears could use as much help on offense as possible. Caleb Williams is looking to take a major leap forward in year two in the NFL. Adding another consistent runner alongside D'Andre Swift in the backfield would be a huge move to make.
The fact that Williams is familiar with Coach Johnson and his offense only further sweetens the idea. The Bears could likely sign the veteran running back to an affordable one- or two-year deal in the coming weeks if they want to reunite Johnson with a former running back of his.
