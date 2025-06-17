Saints Urged To Upgrade At Crucial Defensive Position
The New Orleans Saints have had quite the disastrous offseason to this point.
While they were one of the worst teams in football last season, they've actively taken steps backward including the loss of Paulson Adebo in free agency and Derek Carr to retirement. New Orleans hasn't replaced either of these players with a proven talent, though it did draft Tyler Shough as a potential franchise quarterback.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently urged the Saints to go out and get another pass rusher before the season begins, citing the money freed up from Carr's retirement as the ability to do so.
"Defensively, general manager Mickey Loomis should be searching for pass-rushing help," Knox wrote. "New Orleans retained Chase Young this offseason but didn't add to a pass rush that produced just 39 sacks last season. With Carr off the books, the Saints now have $29 million in cap space with which to work. Adding a sack artist like Za'Darius Smith or Preston Smith would be logical."
The Saints opted to retain Cam Jordan rather than cutting him and saving money. They also inked Chase Young to a massive contract worth nearly $20 million a year. But with all the money freed up from Carr's retirement, there's no reason the Saints aren't continuing to get aggressive in free agency.
There are a few quality options left on the board that the Saints could go after as rotational pieces to make the jobs of Jordan and Young much easier.
Either way, the Saints should find a way to bring in another talented pass rusher this offseason.
