Don't Miss a Second: Exclusive Falcons vs. Saints Live Week 10 Updates!
Our Week 10 game thread for all the Saints updates, action and more.
In this story:
NEW ORLEANS -- As the Saints try to end their seven-game losing streak, a tough task in the Falcons stand in their way. Atlanta leads the NFC South and is in the driver's seat right now at 6-3, with the Bucs being behind them and having to play the 49ers later today. New Orleans had many changes inside the building in less than a week, and we'll get to see how the Darren Rizzi kicks off for them.
As we do every week, keep it tuned here for our live game thread. I'll have notes, observations and much more throughout today from the Superdome.
Pregame Notes
- I pointed this out as a mild observation, but a group of players went through more of a warmup period than what's we've traditionally seen early in the process. Also, Darren Rizzi was on the field during warmups. We didn't typically see DA during this time. That's not saying he wasn't around at times, but I don't recall seeing him that early ever.
- Saints wide receivers today leave a lot to the imagination, but this is what's going to have to get it done for presumably the rest of the season. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mason Tipton, Jermaine Jackson, Kevin Austin Jr. and Dante Pettis is what they have.
- If you didn't know or haven't seen, Alvin Kamara just needs 12 yards to become the Saints' all-time leading rusher. Mark Ingram is all but ready to see it happen too.
- Will Harris is back to being the starter with Tyrann Mathieu on the back end. Nick Saldiveri replaces Lucas Patrick as the starting left guard.
- There seems to be a lot more fans than I anticipated for this game. Falcons fans traveled pretty well, which isn't that big of a surprise with their record.
- Saints won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. We'll get to see Joe Woods' defense in action from the start.
- Alontae Taylor led the Who Dat chant today. Great moment for him.
First Quarter
Notes
- Good run defense by Pete Werner and Shemar Jean-Charles on the 2nd Down play. Saints couldn't make the stop on 3rd-and-4.
- Falcons going with a little more up-tempo getting to the line.
- Replay assist coming up big there for the Saints on the 3rd Down play to overturn the Drake London catch. Darren Rizzi was all but ready to challenge it.
- That's a pretty tough call on the Taysom Hill scoring play from 88 yards. The hold on Foster Moreau wiped it out. That was a little iffy to me.
- Some nice back-to-back runs by Alvin Kamara, with his second carry getting him in the Saints' record books as the team's all-time leading rusher. He had carries of 11 and 7. New Orleans did a nice job running to get into position and also Derek Carr had a nice connection to Juwan Johnson to get into the red zone.
- A bad snap exchange between Connor McGovern and Carr put the Saints into a 3rd-and-15 spot.
- I like the aggressive play call there to go for it on 4th-and-2, but Taysom Hill comes up short.
- Saints defense forces a three-and-out on the ensuing Falcons possession. That Will Harris hit stick on the 2nd Down play was nice. Ugo Amadi also had a nice rep near the sideline on the pass play.
- No Taliese Fuaga at left tackle for the Saints right now. Oli Udoh is in. Fuaga is riding the stationary bike on the sideline.
- That's a real nice first carry by Jordan Mims. With no Kendre Miller or Jamaal Williams, it's a good opportunity for him.
- Insane catch by Kevin Austin Jr. on the sideline to pick up a 3rd-and-14. He made up for the false start penalty from earlier on the drive.
Big Plays
Second Quarter - Saints 10, Falcons 0
Scoring
- Saints, 14:50 (11-36, 5:43) - Blake Grupe 38-yard field goal.
- Saints, 10:48 (4-57, 1:18) - Marquez Valdes-Scantling 40-yard pass from Derek Carr.
Notes
- Saints drive stalls out and they can't get anything on the 3rd-and-7 play. Taliese Fuaga officially has a thigh injury and is questionable to return.
- Jordan Howden got hurt on the kickoff and was in some clear pain. Looks like they were checking out his right hand/wrist. He goes to the blue medical tent. He later went to the locker room.
- Just not sure about that pass interference call on Alontae Taylor.
- Younghoe Koo missed a field goal from 53. What!?
- Taliese Fuaga is back in the game for the Saints.
- Jordan Howden (shoulder) is questionable to return.
- Holy crap! What a hookup from Carr to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Welcome to New Orleans, officially.
- That's some catch by Darnell Mooney and a really good throw by Kirk Cousins.
Big Plays
