Fantasy Football Advice: Which Saints Players Could Help Your Team In Week 1?
Fantasy football is kicking into overdrive with Week 1 upon us. After Thursday night's entertaining opening matchup, eyes shift to Sunday, where you're going to rack up the bulk of your points on the day to kick off the season.
The Saints used to be a really good team to look to when it came to fantasy production, but it's tailed off some in recent years with the inconsistency. That looks to change this year, and we'll help you consider whether or not you should start some of the players each week. I'm basing my assessment off PPR formats. Be sure to check out Sports Illustrated's Fantasy coverage with Michael Fabiano for all your needs this football season.
Start These Saints Players
Chris Olave (Projected 11.61 Points)
In four career games against the Panthers, Olave has 24 receptions for 321 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has 41 targets over the past two seasons. If you're looking for one stable option in the receiving department for New Orleans, then it's Olave. He bulked up in the offseason and is focused on becoming an elite receiver. Given the recent pay trends for receivers, it would bode well for him too.
Alvin Kamara (Projected 12.91 Points)
I think people are sleeping on Kamara this year. Last season he finished with 12 points in the home matchup against the Panthers. While that has little to no bearing on this game, the fact is New Orleans is designed to be a run-first attack. That does mean more usage for Kamara, but also smarter usage. We've seen the screen game come back to life as well as him running more routes.
Rashid Shaheed (Projected 8.32 Points)
The new kickoff rules are going to be a great benefit to Shaheed, but he also will be a bigger part of the Saints offense in 2024. Chris Olave would be the main target for Carr, but Shaheed could see up to 8 targets each week and possibly more. He's more than just a deep threat, and New Orleans is going to use him in a variety of ways.
Proceed With Caution With These Saints
- Derek Carr, QB (Projected 13.41 Points) - I actually like Carr here. Believe it or not, he's 4-0 against the Panthers in his career. Last year didn't see him put up earth-shattering numbers against them, but in his last six games with New Orleans' refocused offense, he scored 12 points or more in each game, getting over 20 twice and 30 once.
- Juwan Johnson, TE (Projected 5.45 Points) - He's coming off of an injury and missed a good bit of action. His usage early on could be questionable, so until you see solid production I'd wait.
Don't Roll With These Saints
- Jamaal Williams, RB - He could get you a touchdown plunge, but right now he's not the best option to slot unless you're in a very deep league. Taysom Hill is going to cut into the carries.
- Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR - He's the third option in the receiver rotation, but I wouldn't play him just yet. The same could be said about the other guys on the depth chart in A.T. Perry, Mason Tipton and Bub Means.
Saints IDP Thoughts
If you're in a league that slots IDPs, then the Saints could help you out in a few ways. If you're looking for pass rush production, then Carl Granderson and Chase Young have to be at the top of your list. Young is going to change the landscape of things.
Demario Davis, Willie Gay Jr. and Pete Werner are all good targets if you need a linebacker or defensive player, with Davis being the biggest priority. Gay Jr. has a back injury, but it appears that's not going to slow him down. On the back end, it's tough to tell you who exactly to slot in this week if you need one, but Tyrann Mathieu is probably the safest bet.
Saints Free Agent Watchlist
- Saints Defense (40% Started/53% Rostered) - This unit could be a lot better than people think. They finished as a Top-10 scoring unit last year. If they're available, then grab them. You could also put them in your lineup for Week 1.
- Taysom Hill, TE (10% Started/57% Rostered) - I see him having a career year, but that's just my two pennies. Use that accordingly and understand that he can be boom or bust in your lineup. He's worth a stash.
- Juwan Johnson, TE (19% Started/39% Rostered) - Take a wait and see approach here, but this could be a very tight end friendly offense, and Johnson looks to be the main beneficiary.
- Blake Grupe, K (2% Started/3% Rostered) - The Saints are going to rely heavily on Grupe, and he didn't miss a single extra point last year. He was one of the hottest players down the stretch last season and could be an added benefit if you slot a kicker.
If you're in a dynasty format, you could easily pick up Jordan Mims, Bub Means, Mason Tipton, Dallin Holker or Spencer Rattler. Just make sure you're in it for the long haul if you do.
Sleeper of the Week
Taysom Hill, TE (Projected 5.84 Points)
Hill didn't play the Panthers twice last season, but the road contest last year saw him finish with 9 points. Here's what you need to know. This Klint Kubiak offense is designed to put the Saints skill players in the best position possible, and Hill is going to be a large part of that equation. He's a running, receiving and returning threat. I wouldn't say to start him every week, but I have a really good feeling about him to start the season. Also see my earlier comments and check out my look at how things are when he gets 40% of the offensive snaps or more..
If you'd like more information on players in this weekly column, please be sure to reach out to me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net to request it.