Saints News Network

Injury Report: Saints Players Ruled Out Ahead of Week 1 Season Opener

There's few surprises on who won't play against the Panthers. Unfortunately, a promising Saints rookie won't be making his debut on Sunday.

John Hendrix

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (50) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (50) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The final injury report is out for the Saints, which sees several players ruled out of action for the Week 1 opener against the Panthers at home. Here's who's in and who's out of the lineup, as well as injuries we'll need to monitor leading up to the game.

Week 1 Saints Injury Report - Friday

A.T. Perry's hand injury could complicate his availability for Sunday's game.
Dec 21, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry (17) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

OUT

  • Khalen Saunders (calf)
  • D'Marco Jackson (calf)
  • Dallin Holker (ankle)
  • Jaylan Ford (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

  • Willie Gay Jr. (back)
  • A.T. Perry (hand)
  • Nick Saldiveri (calf)

Pete Werner (shoulder) and Marshon Lattimore (hip) do not carry injury designations going into Sunday's game. Perry, Saunders, Jackson and Ford were among those players not spotted during the open portion of Friday's practice. Dallin Holker and Kendre Miller were observers. Khalen Saunders will officially miss his first game with the Saints.

Be sure to catch our Week 1 Saints preview on Second And Saints this Saturday.

Published
John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News