Injury Report: Saints Players Ruled Out Ahead of Week 1 Season Opener
There's few surprises on who won't play against the Panthers. Unfortunately, a promising Saints rookie won't be making his debut on Sunday.
In this story:
The final injury report is out for the Saints, which sees several players ruled out of action for the Week 1 opener against the Panthers at home. Here's who's in and who's out of the lineup, as well as injuries we'll need to monitor leading up to the game.
Week 1 Saints Injury Report - Friday
OUT
- Khalen Saunders (calf)
- D'Marco Jackson (calf)
- Dallin Holker (ankle)
- Jaylan Ford (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE
- Willie Gay Jr. (back)
- A.T. Perry (hand)
- Nick Saldiveri (calf)
Pete Werner (shoulder) and Marshon Lattimore (hip) do not carry injury designations going into Sunday's game. Perry, Saunders, Jackson and Ford were among those players not spotted during the open portion of Friday's practice. Dallin Holker and Kendre Miller were observers. Khalen Saunders will officially miss his first game with the Saints.
Be sure to catch our Week 1 Saints preview on Second And Saints this Saturday.
Published