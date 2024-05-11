Former New Orleans Saints Edge Rusher Facing Legal Issues Again
Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Junior Galette finds himself in trouble again. In a report from FOX 8-WVUE TV, Galette has received approximately 113 traffic-related citations in New Orleans since 2010. Galette's citations, reportedly issued as a result of city traffic camera footage, allegedly total more than $22,000.
The Fox 8 report goes on to say that there are no records showing that Galette has ever paid any of the citations. Galette has reportedly threatened to sue the television station, according to a story from Patrick Magee of TP/The Advocate.
Junior Galette, now 36, played for the New Orleans Saints from 2010 to 2014. He came into the NFL as an undrafted rookie, signed by the Saints out of Stillman College in 2010, and would develop into one of the league's more disruptive pass rushers.
After playing little as a rookie in 2010, Galette had a combined 9.5 sacks and 20 QB hits in 2011 and 2012. Galette had 12 sacks and 22 QB hits in 2013, finishing just behind Cameron Jordan in both categories as the two players formed a chaotic pair along the edge of the New Orleans defense. In 2014, Galette led the Saints with 10 sacks and 20 QB hits.
New Orleans signed Galette to a lucrative contract extension early in the 2014 season. Unfortunately, they'd be forced to release him after that year due to bizarre and disruptive behavior.
Chief among Galette's issues was a civil suit against him for domestic abuse (that was ultimately dropped), an altercation on a public beach, and several derogatory statements from Galette leveled at team management and teammates.
After leaving New Orleans, Galette would be signed by the Washington Redskins in 2015. He'd miss all of 2015 with an Achilles injury, then all of 2016 after an Achilles injury to the other leg. Galette managed to get back on the field for Washington in 2017, recording three sacks and 15 QB hits in 16 contests. That would be his last season as an NFL player.
Junior Galette has continued to be heavily critical at the New Orleans organization over the years. He'd also file a lawsuit against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell in 2022, claiming that he was blacklisted from the league due to racial bias. Galette's suit has never made it past the pleading stage.