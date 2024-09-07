Former Saints Linebacker Steals The Show In Eagles Debut
In a thrilling NFL season opener in São Paulo, Brazil, former New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun made an immediate impact for his new team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Baun's stellar performance was crucial to the Eagles' 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
NBC/Peacock named Baun as one of the players of the game, along with running back Saquon Barkley (3 touchdowns) and wide receiver A.J. Brown (5 receptions, 119 yards, 1 TD).
His most significant play came in the final seconds of the game when he sacked Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis on a desperate Hail Mary attempt, sealing the victory for Philadelphia. Baun recorded 15 tackles and two sacks, cementing his best game as a professional football player.
Baun, 27, had a dominant performance which could mark a turning point in his NFL career. After four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, where he showed flashes of potential but struggled to secure a consistent starting role, this game could be the catalyst for a breakout year. In his final season with the Saints in 2023, Baun recorded 26 total tackles, two sacks, and one interception across 17 games.
New Orleans drafted Baun out of the University of Wisconsin as the 74th selection in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-3, 225-pound linebacker's career with the Saints consisted of 62 games, 14 starts, 74 tackles, two sacks, two passes defended, and an interception.
The game in Brazil, the first NFL regular-season contest held in South America, provided the perfect stage for Baun to announce himself as a player to watch in the Eagles' defense. His performance helped validate Philadelphia's decision to sign him in free agency and showcased his potential to be a key contributor in their defensive scheme.
New Orleans has struggled during training camp to find a consistent linebacker behind Demario Davis, Pete Werner, and Willie Gay.
As the Eagles look to bounce back from a disappointing end to their 2023 campaign, Baun's emergence could be a significant factor in their quest for success in the 2024 season. If he can maintain this level of play, the former Wisconsin Badger may have found the ideal situation to elevate his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles.