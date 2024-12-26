BREAKING: Former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater Comes Out Of Retirement With Super Bowl Contender
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report on Thursday that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is officially ending his retirement to sign with the Detroit Lions. Bridgewater, 32, had retired last season and had recently coached his high school football team to a state championship this fall.
After coaching his alma mater, Miami Northwestern, to the state championship, Bridgewater stated that he'd be interested in a return to the NFL. According to Rapoport, he'll now be joining one of the league's top Super Bowl contenders.
A ten-year NFL veteran, Bridgewater last played for the Lions in 2023. He appeared in one game as the backup to Jared Goff before announcing his retirement at the end of the season. Detroit, where he'd spent only the 2023 season, was the last of his seven NFL teams.
Bridgewater was originally a first-round choice by the Minnesota Vikings, 32nd overall, out of Louisville in the 2014 NFL Draft. He went 6-6 as a starter in his rookie year before engineering the Vikings to an 11-5 mark and a playoff berth in 2015.
During training camp the following year, Bridgewater suffered a gruesome knee injury that nearly cost him his career and kept him out of action for almost two full seasons. Miraculously, he'd return as a backup down the stretch of 2017 for Minnesota. That offseason, he'd join the New York Jets as a free agent.
After a strong 2018 preseason with the Jets, Bridgewater was traded to the Saints in exchange for a third-round draft choice. He'd be a backup to Drew Brees that season, starting the 2018 season finale against Carolina. That was his first start since 2015 with the Vikings.
In 2019, Brees suffered a thumb injury that would sideline him five games. Bridgewater stepped in and played flawlessly. New Orleans won all five of those starts. Bridgewater completed 70% of his throws and averaged 241 passing yards with 9 touchdown passes and just 2 interceptions over that 5-0 stretch.
After leaving New Orleans as a free agent in 2020, Bridgewater signed with the Carolina Panthers. He'd play for four different teams over his last four seasons, starting for Carolina and the Denver Broncos and as a backup for the Miami Dolphins and Detroit.
Over his career, Bridgewater has completed 66.4% of his throws for yards 15,120 yards with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. He is 33-32 as a starter during the regular season with an 0-1 starting record in the playoffs.
Bridgewater joins a 13-2 Detroit team that is considered a top Super Bowl contender and currently owns the top seed in the NFC playoff race. He'll be expected to back up Jared Goff for a Lions offense that ranks second in total yardage and passing production and first in points scored.