Franchise Staple Drew Brees Inducted Into New Orleans Saints Hall Of Fame

The best quarterback and arguably best player to ever put on the black and gold has been inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame.

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
The New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame is adding a major player to its longstanding legacy. Drew Brees, who was arguably the franchise's biggest addition in history, has been inducted for the 2024 class. The formal announcement was made on Thursday afternoon at a special press conference from the team's practice facility in Metairie.

Brees was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024 back in September 2023. Following his retirement after the 2020 season, he was honored the following season at halftime during the late November Bills-Saints game in the Superdome.

Saints Hall of Fame Player History Since 2010

  • 2023 - Jabari Greer
  • 2022 - Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee
  • 2021 - Jahri Evans, Roman Harper
  • 2019 - Reggie Bush, Marques Colston
  • 2018 - Pierre Thomas, Lance Moore
  • 2017 - Jonathan Vilma, Carl Nicks
  • 2016 - Will Smith
  • 2015 - Michael Lewis, Tyrone Hughes
  • 2014 - Aaron Brooks, John Carney
  • 2013 - La'Roi Glover
  • 2012 - Deuce McAllister
  • 2011 - Sammy Knight
  • 2010 - Joe Horn

Brees has a laundry list of accomplishments from his time in New Orleans and some from when he was with the San Diego Chargers, and there's so many memories that come to mind from his time with the Saints. Most notably, he helped bring a Super Bowl to the city and was the MVP of Super Bowl XLIV. Anyone should be able to recount several big plays or games that Brees had a huge hand in helping the Saints win.

Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame should be right around the corner for Brees, who will most assuredly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he's eligible in 2026.

