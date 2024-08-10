Get Ready for the Saints-Cardinals Preseason Opener: Key Positions to Watch
The New Orleans Saints travel to face the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday in the first preseason game for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 8pm Eastern Time/7pm Central. Over the next two weeks, the Saints will play at the San Francisco 49ers and host the Tennessee Titans to conclude their preseason schedule.
All the healthy New Orleans projected starters are expected to play at least a series against the Cardinals. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray will reportedly sit out all preseason games, but the rest of their top players will likely see some action against the Saints tonight.
New Orleans comes into the year with a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, so most of the focus will be on how QB Derek Carr and the offensive starters look in a new system. Several fans are also excited to see the backup quarterback battle between Jake Haener and rookie Spencer Rattler, along with a handful of the team's offseason additions.
Several position battles are far from decided. Here are the position groups to watch closely throughout the Saints-Cardinals game this evening.
OFFENSIVE LINE
This is easily the most concerning unit on the New Orleans squad heading into the season. The Saints will have new starters at left tackle and left guard for sure. Another expected starter, RT Trevor Penning, is playing a new position after being benched last year at left tackle and has been extremely erratic in training camp so far.
Rookie first-round choice Taliese Fuaga is the probable starter at left tackle, but played on the right side throughout college at Oregon State. Nobody has yet taken control of a wide-open competition at left guard between Lucas Patrick, Nick Saldiveri, and Shane Lemieux.
Offseason additions like veteran T/G Oli Udoh, seventh-round rookie T Josiah Ezirim, and undrafted rookie G Kyle Hergel are tasked with providing much-needed depth. Fourth-year OT Landon Young has done little to inspire confidence in his first three years. He could be on the roster bubble if he can't play well and hold off challenges from Udoh and Ezirim.
The Saints had issues protecting the quarterback last season and ranked just 21st in rushing production, with their 3.6 per carry ranking second worst in the league. New Orleans addressed the issue on paper and could have as many as seven new players on the depth chart up front this year. However, establishing continuity and a much better level of play is crucial for offensive success and must start against Arizona.
WIDE RECEIVER
It's unclear how much action starters Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed will see against the Cardinals. The bigger thing to watch is whether any of the other wideouts can step up and provide quality depth at this position. This is especially true for second-year WR A.T. Perry, who showed tremendous promise as a rookie and has come on stronger after a slow start to camp.
Perry is facing competition for the number three wideout spot. Cedrick Wilson was an underrated offseason addition that has also come on recently after a slow start. Injuries throughout the position has left this competition for the final spots on the depth chart wide open.
Undrafted rookie Mason Tipton has been a camp sensation, but suffered a hamstring injury late this week that will likely sideline him tonight. Rookie fifth-round choice Bub Means is another promising talent that hasn't been able to show much yet in camp because of injuries. Veteran free-agent addition Equanimeous St. Brown has also missed some time in camp because of injury issues.
Samson Nacua was a late addition to camp because of all the injuries, which also caused the team to bring back veteran Marquez Callaway. There may only be one or two wideout spots legitimately available on the New Orleans depth chart. Special teams will undoubtedly be a factor, but these receivers will need to show that they can consistently make plays on offense to earn a job going into the regular season.
LINEBACKER
Top linebackers Demario Davis and Pete Werner have been dealing with minor injuries that aren't serious, but may keep them out of extensive action tonight. Offseason addition Willie Gay Jr. has been sensational throughout camp. This will be the first chance for most Saints fans to see the athleticism he'll add to the defense.
Aside from Davis, Gay, and Werner, the other spots have been a fiercely close battle that should go down to the final cut down day.
Rookie fifth-round choice Jaylan Ford has missed extensive action, but young players Anfernee Orji and Isaiah Stalbird have been consistent playmakers throughout camp. Established veterans Khaleke Hudson, D'Marco Jackson, and Monty Rice aren't going down without a fight, making this a position to watch closely late into tonight's game.
The Saints may have their most talented trio of linebackers in decades. However, this is also an extremely deep talent pool at the position.
Special teams contributions will be a major determining factor for the final spots. Also, pay close attention to how these Saints linebackers perform in their defensive duties even late into tonight's game.
DEFENSIVE END
Last season, the Saints had just 34 sacks, the fourth lowest total in the NFL. New Orleans defensive ends were particularly disappointing, as the unit combined for only 17 sacks, 41 QB hits, and 25 tackles for loss. Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles) is injured but Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, Isaiah Foskey, and Payton Turner return from that squad.
Jordan will likely see little, if any, playing time against Arizona. He doesn't need it. At 35, it's more important for the Saints to keep Jordan healthy and fresh late into the year. Offseason acquisition Chase Young has been a monster over the last week and a half. He probably won't see a lot of reps against the Cardinals, but it would be an encouraging sign if he makes some plays.
What to watch here are the performances from Foskey and Turner. A first-round pick in 2021, Turner has missed an incredible 36 out of a possible 51 games because of injuries, including only two game appearances last season. Foskey, a 2023 second-round choice, did next to nothing as a rookie.
The Saints have the potential to be an elite defense this season. For that to be possible, they must get consistent disruption from the players up front. Especially from their defensive line, who underachieved as a unit last season.