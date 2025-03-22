Giants' Paulson Adebo Signing Dubbed 'Smartest Offseason Move'
The New Orleans Saints watched as young cornerback Paulson Adebo signed with the New York Giants earlier this offseason. This is a huge loss for the Saints after the team traded Marshon Lattimore away as well.
But it's set to be a huge addition for the Giants.
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently dubbed the Adebo signing as the smartest move of the offseason for the Giants.
"That partial season (and the three years that came before it) showed the Giants enough that they gave Adebo a three-year, $54 million contract with $38.5 million in guarantees," Davenport wrote. "Now, the fifth-year pro told reporters he just wants to help his new team however he can. The Giants were quietly eighth in the league against the pass last year, but the departure of Adoree' Jackson to Philadelphia left them with a hole at a position where they don’t have a ton of depth. Adebo should fill that hole and then some."
Adebo is going to step into Adoree Jackson's role on the Giants defense. To land him on a deal worth just over $50 million feels like a steal. If the former Saint can develop into the player than many expect him to be following his season ending injury, this could be one of the most under the radar moves of the offseason.
For the Saints, it backs them into quite a corner. New Orleans will now be forced to target cornerback early and often in the NFL Draft or else they could be smong the worst teams in the league again in 2025. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Saints draft Michigan cornerback Will Johnson if he's available in the first round.
