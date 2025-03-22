Saints News Network

Giants' Paulson Adebo Signing Dubbed 'Smartest Offseason Move'

The Saints will feel the loss of Paulson Adebo.

Zach Pressnell

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) celebrates an interception during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) celebrates an interception during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints watched as young cornerback Paulson Adebo signed with the New York Giants earlier this offseason. This is a huge loss for the Saints after the team traded Marshon Lattimore away as well.

But it's set to be a huge addition for the Giants.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently dubbed the Adebo signing as the smartest move of the offseason for the Giants.

"That partial season (and the three years that came before it) showed the Giants enough that they gave Adebo a three-year, $54 million contract with $38.5 million in guarantees," Davenport wrote. "Now, the fifth-year pro told reporters he just wants to help his new team however he can. The Giants were quietly eighth in the league against the pass last year, but the departure of Adoree' Jackson to Philadelphia left them with a hole at a position where they don’t have a ton of depth. Adebo should fill that hole and then some."

Adebo is going to step into Adoree Jackson's role on the Giants defense. To land him on a deal worth just over $50 million feels like a steal. If the former Saint can develop into the player than many expect him to be following his season ending injury, this could be one of the most under the radar moves of the offseason.

For the Saints, it backs them into quite a corner. New Orleans will now be forced to target cornerback early and often in the NFL Draft or else they could be smong the worst teams in the league again in 2025. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Saints draft Michigan cornerback Will Johnson if he's available in the first round.

More NFL: Blockbuster Saints Trade Dubbed 'Smartest Move Of Offseason'

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News