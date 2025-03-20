Blockbuster Saints Trade Dubbed 'Smartest Move Of Offseason'
The New Orleans Saints have made a few solid moves this offseason. They began the offseason with the signing of head coach Kellen Moore, but that was far from the only move made by New Orleans.
Potentially the biggest roster move of the Saints' offseason was a blockbuster trade that nobody saw coming. Earlier in the offseason, the Saints made a deal with the New England Patriots to bring in defensive tackle Davon Godchaux in exchange for a seventh-round pick.
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently listed the Godchaux trade as the "smartest move of the offseason" for the Saints.
"The Saints entered free agency with the worst salary-cap situation in the NFL. Given that lack of cap space, they weren’t able to take many big swings on the open market," Davenport wrote. "However, New Orleans was able to bolster its defensive interior by acquiring veteran tackle Davon Godchaux from the New England Patriots for a seventh-round pick. The Saints were one of the worst teams in the league last year against the run. Godchaux told reporters that he intends to put a stop to that in 2025."
With the Saints struggling against the run in 2024, adding Godchaux makes sense. He's a tremendous run defender and it clears the Saints up to target a different position in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Rather than trying to bring in Mason Graham at pick No. 9 in the first round, the Saints could target a player like Will Johnson to fill a much bigger hole on defense. A lot of flexibility was created by trading for a veteran option like Godchaux.
