How Conference Title Games Could Influence The Saints' Coaching Search
The New Orleans Saints are the one remaining team without a head coach going into today's conference championship games.
Their search was perhaps altered by Saturday's surprising news that Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady has pulled himself out of consideration, according to reports from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
New Orleans has already had in-person interviews with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. It was the second time they'd spoken to each after previous virtual discussions.
Interim coach and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi also remains in the mix. Former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has not had an official interview with New Orleans, but most sources have also mentioned him as a possibility.
Today's AFC and NFC Championship games could also provide some clarity in who the next Saints coach could be. The early contest features Washington at the Philadelphia Eagles. Roger Goodell's Kansas City Chiefs hosts the Buffalo Bills in the nightcap.
There are three coaches to watch particularly closely through both of today's games.
Joe Brady, Bills
Yes, reports have Brady electing to remain with Buffalo. However, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen also pulled out of consideration with Jacksonville before doubling back just days later to become Jaguars coach.
If Brady pulls a similar maneuver, hopefully he'd do it with more class than Coen. There were also differing front office circumstances with the Jaguars than exist in New Orleans. Still, there are ties between Brady and the Saints that wouldn't make an about-face that surprising.
Brady, 35, was an offensive assistant with Sean Payton's Saints staff in 2017 and 2018. From there, he spent one year as the offensive coordinator for a record-setting National Champion LSU Tigers offense in 2019.
Now in his second year as Bills offensive coordinator, he's turned that team from a pass-heavy unit to one of the most balanced attacks in the game. Buffalo was second in points scored this year, ranking ninth in both passing and rushing yardage.
One can't necessarily blame Brady if he does want to remain with a fine quarterback in Josh Allen. If the Bills can overcome the Chiefs today and the other black-and-white striped challenges that come along with facing them, then Brady's stock will skyrocket. Such a situation could cause the Saints to come back to Brady with an offer that he can't refuse.
Kliff Kingsbury, Washington
Despite reports of interest in him spanning back several weeks, the Saints have not had any official contact with Kingsbury. In his first year with the team, Kingsbury has overseen a unit that ranked fifth in points scored an seventh in total yardage with the rapid development of dynamic rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Kingsbury, 45, was actually a practice squad quarterback for the Saints in 2004 and through the 2005 preseason. His record as a head coach isn't great. He was 35-40 at Texas Tech from 2013 to 2018 with just two winning records in six seasons. Kingsbury won one division title in 2021 with the Arizona Cardinals, but was otherwise only 28-37-1 in four years with the franchise.
What makes Kingsbury an attractive option is his imaginative and balanced offenses. Everywhere he's been, his attacks have been productive and kept defenses consistently off balance.
Another reason why Kingsbury could be attractive to teams is his ability to develop young quarterbacks. He had Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, Kyler Murray with the Cardinals, Caleb Williams at USC, and now Daniels with Washington.
Kingsbury has strongly hinted that he's inclined to stay with Washington. However, if his explosive attack can help engineer an upset over Philadelphia, that could change rapidly if the Saints approach him with a tremendous offer.
Kellen Moore, Eagles
Only 36, Moore is with his fourth team in seven years. He served first as Dallas Cowboys QB coach, then their offensive coordinator, between 2018 and 2022. Last season, he was the Chargers offensive coordinator.
In his first year with the Eagles, Moore oversaw an attack that was second in rushing yards and eighth overall. He's highly thought of throughout the NFL as an offensive coach.
An accomplished collegiate quarterback at Boise State and NFL backup for six seasons, it feels like just a matter of time before Moore is a head coach for someone.
Moore has already had one virtual interview with the Saints. An in-person interview was expected to happen last week before inclement weather forced New Orleans to postpone.
Most felt that Aaron Glenn was the favorite for the Saints job before he accepted the Jets offer. Since then, I've felt that Kafka or Weaver were dark horse favorites, despite the belief of most fans that it would be Brady or McCarthy.
Any of those four are still certainly possible. However, the fact that New Orleans is the only team to not make a hire before the conference title games could be an indicator that they're still strongly eyeing up at least one coach that will be in action this afternoon.
