Breaking: Joe Brady Withdraws From Saints Coaching Consideration
The New Orleans Saints coaching search evidently took another hit on Saturday night. According to corresponding reports from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, offensive coordinator Joe Brady has elected to remain with the Buffalo Bills.
Brady's decision essentially means that he is pulling out of the Saints coaching search. New Orleans is the only team still looking for a head coach, barring unforeseen developments after this weekend's AFC and NFC Championship games.
Brady, 35, was considered the frontrunner in some circles to get the New Orleans job. This was especially the case after Aaron Glenn accepted an offer with the New York Jets this past week. Brady and the Bills will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game this Sunday.
An offensive assistant for the Saints in 2017 and 2018, Brady was also the offensive coordinator for a record-setting 2019 National Champion LSU Tigers offense. He's in his second season as offensive coordinator for a Buffalo unit that finished 10th in total yardage and 2nd in points scored this season.
So, What Now For The Saints?
New Orleans was waiting for completion of this week's conference title games to have an official second and in-person interview with Brady. Likewise, the Saints are expected to be doing the same with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
The Saints may also have interest in Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. However, Nick Underhill of neworleans.football reports that Kingsbury hasn't even decided whether to accept an interview with the Saints.
Underhill goes on to report that Kingsbury won't evaluate his options until his team's season is officially over. Kingsbury and Washington take on the Eagles and Kellen Moore in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
On Saturday, New Orleans completed an in-person interview with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. It was the second time the team had spoken to Kafka, who just completed his third year in New York after spending five years as an offensive assistant for Andy Reid's staff in Kansas City.
The Saints also had an in-person interview with Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver on Friday. New Orleans had also previously had a virtual interview with Weaver, who just completed his first year in Miami. Prior to joining the Dolphins, Weaver had been a respected defensive assistant under John Harbaugh in Baltimore for three seasons.
New Orleans also has continued reported interest in former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. While they have yet to officially interview McCarthy, he was an offensive coordinator for the team from 2000 to 2004 and has ties with the Saints front office in GM Mickey Loomis personnel advisor Randy Mueller.
Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi also remains in the mix. Rizzi guided the Saints as interim coach after the team fired Dennis Allen following a 2-7 start. He's been linked to other openings as an assistant throughout the league, but has also been interviewed for the New Orleans vacancy.
