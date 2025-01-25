The Last Team Standing: Can The Saints 'Get It Right' And Nail Their Head Coach Hire?
"We've gotten it right before," New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told a reporter in his year-end media session. To bring clarity, that was nearly two decades ago when the franchise hired a confident and youthful Sean Payton. Indeed, he did not refer to Dennis Allen, although he stated, "I don't regret" his hiring.
Saints fans don't want regrets, either. Most are watching as the front offices of the Patriots, Bears, Jets, Jaguars, Raiders, and Cowboys were decisive in terms of hiring a new head coach.
Tonight, New Orleans is the last franchise standing without a new head coach.
Mike Vrabel. Ben Johnson. Aaron Glenn. Liam Coen. Pete Carroll and Brian Schottenheimer went through a battery of interviews, and respective team executives were decisive in their hiring.
The Saints may be closing in on a historic hire. Anthony Weaver completed his in-person interview, with Mike Kafka and Mike McCarthy closing the final rounds. Also, could fan-favorite Joe Brady be available after the Bills clash with the Chiefs in the AFC Championship? Don't forget Kellen Moore.
Losing out on Aaron Glenn may be disappointing, but the final men available are solid coaching candidates.
It's easy for the Who Dat Nation. Please give them a winner. The four-year postseason drought isn't easy for the current generation of New Orleans Saints fans. In my generation, we were accustomed to failed campaigns for years.
The Ain'ts. Bag Heads. Mediocrity and sadness were foreign to the fanbase.
Even Sean Payton enter the postseason during his second year with a rookie quarterback, Bo Nix. LSU alum and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is having an outstanding rookie season. Pairing the right coach with the right quarterback in the right season isn't too much to ask for.
The black and gold team was fortunate to have Payton and Brees, along with various offensive weapons who astounded the NFL with potent offenses and historic performances.
Next week will be interesting for Saints fans. The Reese's Senior Bowl week kicks off, and plenty of coaching search storylines will be written.
The challenge for the New Orleans brass is to "GET IT RIGHT." I don't know if Mrs. Benson will tolerate the failed experiments. Today isn't the climate for a lukewarm coaching decision - they need a significant hire.
Will the New Orleans Saints "GET IT RIGHT?"
We shall see.
ICYMI: Saints Complete In-Person Interview With Anthony Weaver For Head Coach Opening
The Saints have completed their in-person interview with Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. New Orleans made the announcement on Friday afternoon.
Weaver is one of two head coaching candidates who are in this week after a crazy snowstorm hit South Louisiana. Giants defensive coordinator Mike Kafka will interview with the team on Saturday.
Ex-Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is expected to interview with the Saints sometime next week, and Joe Brady and Kliff Kingsbury could have a good opportunity to interview as well. New Orleans isone of two teams who does not have a head coach currently, and there are plenty of options on the table right now.
ICYMI: Who Is Anthony Weaver Anyways?
For starters, Weaver is a former player. His time with the Ravens and Texans saw him play for Brian Billick and Gary Kubiak. He has coached in the NFL since 2012, working under Rex Ryan and the Jets to start as an assistant defensive line coach. He also played under Ryan when he was with the Ravens. Now, Ryan is of the John Harbaugh tree.