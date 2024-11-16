How Erik McCoy's Return To The Saints Offense Is A Game-Changer
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy looks on track to play this Sunday when the Saints host the Cleveland Browns. John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reported that coach Darren Rizzi said that McCoy was ''ready to go'' pending some roster management by the team.
In his sixth year with the Saints, McCoy was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the team out of Texas A&M. Predominantly a guard in college, McCoy has been the starting center for New Orleans since the first game of his rookie year.
McCoy, 27, went down on the third play of a Week 3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a groin injury. The injury resulted in surgery, which has kept McCoy on injured reserve for the last six weeks.
New Orleans has been hit tremendously hard by injuries in 2024. Especially on the offensive side. Starters or major contributors McCoy, Derek Carr, Rashid Shaheed, Chris Olave, Taysom Hill, Cesar Ruiz, and Lucas Patrick have all missed significant time. Key backups like Bub Means, Kendre Miller, Jamaal Williams, Nick Saldiveri, Shane Lemieux, and Cedrick Wilson have also been absent for large stretches.
Few absences, aside from perhaps the combination of Olave and Shaheed, have crippled the Saints more than McCoy. A Pro Bowl replacement last season, McCoy is one of the most consistent centers in the NFL. Without him, the Saints were missing their leader and most stable blocker up front. The difference has been noticeable, as defenses have mercilessly pressured the interior of the New Orleans offense.
This isn't the first time that there has been a massive drop-off in the Saints offense without McCoy. He has been a durable player and started every contest last season. However, he was also sidelined for four games and most of a fifth back in 2022, along with five outings back in 2021.
McCoy's absence in 2022 had a similar effect to him being sidelined this year. Here's how the Saints fared without their underrated center in each of those seasons.
2024 Saints
WITH Erik McCoy (2 games)
• 185 rushing yards per game
• 4.9 average per rush
• 2 sacks/2 QB hits
• 45.5 points per game
• 2-0 record
WITHOUT Erik McCoy (8 games)*
• 106.8 rushing yards/game
• 4.1 average per rush
• 20 sacks/51 QB hits
• 17 points/game
• 1-7 record
(* = this counts McCoy's exit in Week 3 against Philadelphia, when he played just three snaps)
2022 Saints
WITH Erik McCoy (12 games)
• 140.1 rushing yards/game
• 4.7 average per rush
• 25 sacks
• 22 points/game
• 6-6 record
WITHOUT Erik McCoy (5 games)*
• 58.8 rushing yards/game
• 2.9 average per rush
• 13 sacks
• 13.2 points/game
• 1-4 record
(* = this counts a Week 9 loss to Baltimore, when McCoy played only 18 snaps)
2022 and 2024 Combined Totals
WITH McCoy (14 games)
• 147 rushing yards/game
• 4.7 average per rush
• 27 sacks (1.93)
• 25.4 points/game
• 8-6 record
WITHOUT McCoy (13 games)
• 88.3 rushing yards/game
• 3.7 average per rush
• 33 sacks (2.54)
• 15.5 points/game
• 2-11 record
There are certainly other contributing factors to the Saints' won/loss record and their overall offensive performance with and without Erik McCoy. There is also a pretty clear correlation to how well the offense does when McCoy is in the lineup compared to when he isn't.
Erik McCoy's return may not be enough to save the New Orleans season. However, his presence in the lineup clearly makes a difference.
McCoy's overall blocking skills, recognition of opposing defenses, terrific awareness to switch and pick up double-teams, ability to get into space as a lead blocker, and interior pass protection skills have been sorely missed in the New Orleans attack.