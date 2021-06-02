ICYMI: Saints' Kamara, Lattimore, & Payton Ranked; AK & Dr. Reef; Campbell Credits Payton, Taysom's Ready for Battle

New Orleans Saints news, videos, and articles featuring Sean Payton, Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, and Kwon Alexander that you may have overlooked since Memorial Day weekend 2021.

Sean Payton: Top 5 NFL Coaches for 2021?

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has been jockeying positions in the top five of NFL head coaches for several years. Payton's greatest challenge will be in life A.B. (After Brees).

Credit: Chuck Cook, USA Today Sports

"He has yet to tackle the central dilemma of his brave new world: Will it be dual-threat Taysom Hill or interception-threat Jameis Winston under center? It could be both, with Payton blazing another new trail after standing at the vanguard of the modern era’s “completions at all costs” passing revolution." PATRICK DAUGHERTY - NBC Sports Edge

Read Sean Payton's 2021 ranking.

Source: NBC Sports Edge

LaDainian Tomlinson Ranks Alvin Kamara

Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson ranked the top running backs ahead of the 2021 NFL regular season. Tomlinson called Kamara the "best dual-threat running back" in the league.

Watch NFL.com Video

Alvin Kamara's Balance is Unreal

Alvin Kamara's workouts with Dr. Reef have become legendary. New Orleans' superstar running back's grace, strength, and stability have evolved under the guidance of Dr. Reef. In this video, Dr. Sharif Tabbah explains the exercise Kamara is undergoing at the Athletix training center:

"Crazy impressing dynamic stabilization with @alvinkamara in this balancing stiff-arm drill!

The balance board creates frontal plane instability, while the stiff arms create perturbations as he reaches outside of his center of mass in various directions, and then has to overcome the variable impact forces from striking (or missing) the ball. The only way to maintain his balance is optimal core control and overall coordination, simulating the techniques he needs to stay on his feet and in control when stiff-arming during gameplay." Dr. Reef's Instagram Account

Credit: USA Today Sports

Marshon Lattimore Ranking in NFL's Top Corners (PFF)

If you are a New Orleans fan, you might believe the team's top cornerback had an above-average 2021 season. But Pro Football Focus noticed a regression in Lattimore since his 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year performance.

Lattimore had pending legal issues which may affect his status in 2021.

If Lattimore’s career was flipped in reverse order, there’s a reasonable chance that he would be inside the top five on this list. Instead, he’s heading in the wrong direction. Ben Linsey - PFF Analyst

Source: PFF.com

CREDIT: NASCAR

Alvin Kamara still may again partner with NASCAR's Vargas

Ryan Vargas spoke about his rookie Xfinity Series season so far, and the possibility of Alvin Kamara returning to NASCAR. Kamara's 'Big Squeezy' and Son of a Saints sponsored Vargas' car early in the new NASCAR season.

Source: beyondtheflag.com

Credit: USA Today Sports

Taysom Hill Interview with Rod Walker

The Advocate's Rod Walker had an exclusive interview with New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill.

Source: NOLA.com

Kwon Alexander Is Progressing Nicely (VIDEO)

Alexanders is also training with Dr. Reef. I have been keeping you posted on his rehabilitation at the Athletix facility for over a month. The former New Orleans Saints linebacker looks the Achilles injury will not keep him out of the 2021-22 NFL regular season.

Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Lions HC Campbell credits Sean Payton for Rise

Campbell was effusive in his praise, detailing many important lessons he learned from Payton he believes has prepared him for the Lions job.

Source: detroitnews.com

Credit: NBS Sports Edge

How will the Saints utilize Winston and Hill at quarterback?

NBC Sports EDGE's Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter speculate on how the New Orleans Saints will use Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill this season.

Watch Video

More Sean Payton in NFL Head Coach Rankings (2021)

FantasyPros.com gave their rankings on Sean Payton for 2021. The looming quarterback battle was a major reason they considered the New Orleans Saints has slipped in their rankings.)

"This first full year without Brees will determine a lot with how many value Payton as a head coach." Mike Tagliere

Source: fantasypros.com

Saints Clapp and Wife Has New Baby

New Baby Clapp

Will Clapp will go from protecting New Orleans Saints quarterbacks to keeping safe his newborn daughter Olivia.

"Today Lizzie and I welcomed our beautiful baby girl into the world. Olivia Grace Clapp was born this morning at 8:10 and we were instantly in love. Lizzie was a superstar from the start of her pregnancy to delivery. I’m so thankful to have these two wonderful women in my life!" Will Clapp

