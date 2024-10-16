Injury Crisis for Saints: Four Players Out for Broncos Showdown!
The Saints ruled out four players ahead of Thursday night's meeting with the Broncos, but they're big ones. Here's at look at Week 7's final injury report for New Orleans, as they try to go into their mini-bye on a high note and improve to 3-4.
Week 7 Saints Final Injury Report
OUT
- Cesar Ruiz (knee)
- Pete Werner (hamstring)
- Rashid Shaheed (knee)
- Chris Olave (concussion)
DOUBTFUL
- Derek Carr (oblique)
- Taysom Hill (rib)
QUESTIONABLE
- Lucas Patrick (chest)
- Khalen Saunders (back)
For starters, Taysom Hill was a limited participant of practice on Wednesday and was ruled as doubtful in Dennis Allen's press conference. He is hopeful to get him back for the Chargers game at the end of the month. It's somewhat interesting that Derek Carr is doubtful instead of being ruled out. We'll see if that is a emergency third QB situation or not, but that would be something.
We previously reported on Shaheed and Olave's status going into the game. Payton Turner (knee), Alvin Kamara (hand), Nathan Shepherd (groin), J.T. Gray (calf), Alontae Taylor (shoulder), Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle), Carl Granderson (neck), Tyrann Mathieu (forearm), Willie Gay Jr. (hand) and Bub Means (hand) do not carry any game designations for Week 7. Kamara, Shepherd, Taylor and Turner were all limited on Wednesday.