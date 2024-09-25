Injury Update: Saints Missing Key Stars to Kick Off Week 4
The Saints Wednesday injury report is a little concerning, with some key players not practicing to start the week.
In this story:
The first Saints injury report of the week is out, and it's certainly concerning. Several key stars start on the list for Week 4, as nine total players are on there for New Orleans for their Sunday matchup against the Falcons. Here's how Wednesday looked.
Week 4 Saints Injury Report - Wednesday
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Demario Davis (hamstring)
- Alontae Taylor (illness)
- Cesar Ruiz (knee)
- Alvin Kamara (hip/ribs)
LIMITED
- D'Marco Jackson (calf)
- Khalen Saunders (calf)
- Landon Young (foot)
FULL
- Derek Carr (groin)
- Taysom Hill (chest)
Kamara, Taylor, Ruiz and McCoy were among those not spotted during the open portion of Wednesday's practice made available to the media. Davis was observing, as well as Kendre Miller. He is eligible to return following the Falcons game. Dennis Allen said that he anticipates Taysom Hill playing on Sunday, but New Orleans is very battered and bruised from Sunday's game.
Published