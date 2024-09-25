Saints News Network

Injury Update: Saints Missing Key Stars to Kick Off Week 4

The Saints Wednesday injury report is a little concerning, with some key players not practicing to start the week.

Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The first Saints injury report of the week is out, and it's certainly concerning. Several key stars start on the list for Week 4, as nine total players are on there for New Orleans for their Sunday matchup against the Falcons. Here's how Wednesday looked.

Week 4 Saints Injury Report - Wednesday

Demario Davis' status is one to watch going into Sunday
Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) looks on before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Demario Davis (hamstring)
  • Alontae Taylor (illness)
  • Cesar Ruiz (knee)
  • Alvin Kamara (hip/ribs)

LIMITED

  • D'Marco Jackson (calf)
  • Khalen Saunders (calf)
  • Landon Young (foot)

FULL

  • Derek Carr (groin)
  • Taysom Hill (chest)

Kamara, Taylor, Ruiz and McCoy were among those not spotted during the open portion of Wednesday's practice made available to the media. Davis was observing, as well as Kendre Miller. He is eligible to return following the Falcons game. Dennis Allen said that he anticipates Taysom Hill playing on Sunday, but New Orleans is very battered and bruised from Sunday's game.

Published
