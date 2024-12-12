Injury Update: Washington Dealt A Significant Blow In Preparation For Week 15 Clash With Saints
Sometimes, the best teams down the stretch of an NFL season are the healthiest ones. The New Orleans Saints have dealt with more significant injuries than any sports team in recent memory. It is one of the reasons why the Saints have a 5-8 record and are on the verge of missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.
Entering Week 15, the Saints are actually somewhat healthy, at least compared to what they've been most of the year. However, QB Derek Carr (hand + concussion) is considered highly unlikely to play. Carr will join crucial offensive weapons Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Taysom Hill, and star CB Paulson Adebo on the sidelines as the Saints take on 8-5 Washington at home on Sunday.
Washington's win last week snapped a three-game losing streak, but they are also dealing with injuries of their own. Already down stud DT Jonathan Allen and RB Austin Eckeler, Washington is expecting to get former Saints CB Marshon Lattimore in the lineup for the first time after acquiring him in a trade last month. On Wednesday, their offense was dealt another injury blow.
Washington wide receiver Noah Brown is expected to miss the rest of this season after Wednesday reports that Brown had suffered a ''significant internal injury'' according to coach Dan Quinn. Prior to last week's bye, Brown had left the Week 13 win against Tennessee with what was diagnosed as a rib injury.
Recent tests on Brown revealed that he had also sustained injuries to his kidney.
As of Wednesday evening, Brown had not yet been placed on injured reserve. However, Quinn pointed out that he'll likely head there in the coming days. He'll most certainly be out this Sunday against New Orleans. Washington signed former Vikings WR K.J. Osborne off waivers on Wednesday.
Brown, 28, is in his first year with Washington. He spent last season with the Houston Texans after playing for the Dallas Cowboys over his first five NFL campaigns. Counting this season, he has 150 career receptions for 2,000 yards and six touchdowns.
Brown's 35 receptions and 453 yards in his 11 games played were third among Washington pass catchers. He was just eight catches and 114 yards shy of setting career-best marks in both categories. Brown's lone receiving touchdown of 2024 came on a Hail Mary that won a Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears on the final play of the game.
Without Brown, Washington will take on a New Orleans defense that ranks 28th against the pass and 30th overall. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin leads Washington with 61 catches for 891 yards and nine scores. Tight end Zach Ertz is second on the team with 52 receptions and 501 yards.
Dynamic rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leads a fifth ranked Washington attack that is 18th in passing yardage and third in rushing production. Daniels has completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,819 yards with 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He also has 590 yards and six scores as a rusher.
With Noah Brown out, Washington will look to wideouts Dyami Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus to step up to complement McLaurin. They'll face New Orleans corners Alontae Taylor and Kool-Aid McKinstry, with Ugo Amadi taking most of the slot duties.