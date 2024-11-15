Interceptions To Pinfalls: Former Saints Defensive Back Signs With WWE
Former New Orleans Saints and NFL defensive back Atrilleon ''Trill'' Williams has signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment. The news was released in a statement earlier this week by the WWE.
Williams, 24, appeared in an episode of WWE NXT on Tuesday, November 13. He participated in a tryout for the wrestling company over the summer and was clearly impressive enough to be offered a contract to embark on a new career.
Trill Williams was a standout defender at Syracuse between 2018 and 2020. He had four interceptions and eight passes broken up over those three years with the Orange to go along with 93 total tackles, including five stops for loss.
After not being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trill was signed as an undrafted rookie by the New Orleans Saints. A failed physical three days after signing led to his release by the Saints. He was picked up by the Miami Dolphins, where he made the roster as an undrafted rookie.
Williams appeared in just one game for the Dolphins as a rookie, spending the rest of the year on the practice squad. A torn ACL sidelined him for the entire 2022 season. The Dolphins released him at the end of training camp in 2023.
Listed at 6'1" and 202-Lbs. as a player, Williams was among a flurry of signings by the WWE this week. It wasn't clear what his immediate role will be in the company as a performer.
Trill Williams is the latest example of a former football player who turned to professional wrestling as a career. Hall of Fame Bears DT Steve McMichael is the latest big-name example. Former Broncos LB Wahoo McDaniel is another notable NFL player who became a wrestler at the conclusion of his playing career.
Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson, Bill Goldberg, Roman Reigns, Brian Pillman, and Brock Lesnar are among some other WWE legends that either had NFL tryouts, brief careers, or careers in either the CFL or USFL. Williams now hopes to add his name to that prestigious list.