Intriguing Saints LB Position Battle Heating Up In Preseason
The New Orleans Saints are one of the more intriguing teams to follow this year for a few reasons. With newly signed head coach Kellen Moore stepping in to lead the team, the hopes should be high that the offensive guru can turn this team around.
But following Derek Carr's shocking retirement, the Saints don't have much on offense. They have quite an intriguing quarterback battling going on at the moment.
The Saints have rookie Tyler Shough, second year option Spencer Rattler, and youngster Jake Haener in the quarterback room. Rattler and Haener played a bit last season, but neither showed anything to call home about. Shough was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and seems to be the favorite to win the starting job.
But the quarterback battle isn't the only position battle in New Orleans. Ben Strauss of ClutchPoints recently highlighted the linebacker position battle between incumbent Pete Werner and rookie Danny Stutsman as one to watch during the last few preseason games.
Pete Werner versus Danny Stutsman: Saints LB battle heats up
"Both Pete Werner and Demario Davis now have some new competition at linebacker. Their starting jobs are no longer a sure thing after New Orleans added Danny Stutsman. The Saints drafted Stutsman in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft," Strauss wrote. "Stutsman was a standout linebacker at Oklahoma, logging 376 tackles during his four seasons as a Sooner.
"But could he really steal Pete Werner’s job before the start of the regular season? That may be a longshot, but Stutsman is already earning praise after just one preseason game. If Stutsman does not win the starting job by Week 1, his role is likely to increase throughout the regular season until he overtakes Werner."
Werner is serviceable for the Saints, but he's not a star, nor does he showcase the athleticism and speed to develop into a true star linebacker. Stutsman has the instincts and downhill ability to play for the Saints right away. There's a good chance he's earning himself some real playing time for Week 1 of the regular season, but it's unlikely he steals Werner's job in the preseason.
If Stutsman continues to impress, he could find himself in a starting role around the midway point of the year, but it would be surprising to see him take Werner's spot anytime sooner than that.
