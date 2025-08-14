Saints News Network

Intriguing Saints LB Position Battle Heating Up In Preseason

The Saints have more big decisions to make...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints football helmet before the game against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints football helmet before the game against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints are one of the more intriguing teams to follow this year for a few reasons. With newly signed head coach Kellen Moore stepping in to lead the team, the hopes should be high that the offensive guru can turn this team around.

But following Derek Carr's shocking retirement, the Saints don't have much on offense. They have quite an intriguing quarterback battling going on at the moment.

The Saints have rookie Tyler Shough, second year option Spencer Rattler, and youngster Jake Haener in the quarterback room. Rattler and Haener played a bit last season, but neither showed anything to call home about. Shough was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and seems to be the favorite to win the starting job.

But the quarterback battle isn't the only position battle in New Orleans. Ben Strauss of ClutchPoints recently highlighted the linebacker position battle between incumbent Pete Werner and rookie Danny Stutsman as one to watch during the last few preseason games.

Pete Werner versus Danny Stutsman: Saints LB battle heats up

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werne
Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) looks on against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Both Pete Werner and Demario Davis now have some new competition at linebacker. Their starting jobs are no longer a sure thing after New Orleans added Danny Stutsman. The Saints drafted Stutsman in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft," Strauss wrote. "Stutsman was a standout linebacker at Oklahoma, logging 376 tackles during his four seasons as a Sooner.

"But could he really steal Pete Werner’s job before the start of the regular season? That may be a longshot, but Stutsman is already earning praise after just one preseason game. If Stutsman does not win the starting job by Week 1, his role is likely to increase throughout the regular season until he overtakes Werner."

Werner is serviceable for the Saints, but he's not a star, nor does he showcase the athleticism and speed to develop into a true star linebacker. Stutsman has the instincts and downhill ability to play for the Saints right away. There's a good chance he's earning himself some real playing time for Week 1 of the regular season, but it's unlikely he steals Werner's job in the preseason.

If Stutsman continues to impress, he could find himself in a starting role around the midway point of the year, but it would be surprising to see him take Werner's spot anytime sooner than that.

More NFL: Saints Position Battle Heating Up As Preseason Winds Down

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News