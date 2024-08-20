Juwan Johnson Rejoins Saints From PUP List To Boost Offense
On Tuesday, New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson has been activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) . Katherine Terrell of ESPN first reported that Johnson will be available to the media after Tuesday's practice session.
After being diagnosed with a foot injury during mini-camp in June, Johnson has been on the PUP list throughout all of training camp following surgery. The initial prognosis was that he'd be available by the season opener against Carolina on September 7. Several reports revealed over the weekend that Johnson's rehab was slightly ahead of schedule.
Johnson, who turns 27 on September 13, played collegiately at Penn State and Oregon. After not being drafted, he was signed by the Saints as an undrafted rookie in 2020. A wideout in college, Johnson made the team in that position and appeared in 21 games with 17 catches for 198 yards and four scores over his first two seasons.
In 2022, Johnson made the switch to tight end. He had a breakout campaign at the position, catching 42 passes for 508 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns. Last season, Johnson had 37 receptions for 368 yards and four scores in 13 contests.
At 6'4" and 231-Lbs., Johnson provides matchup problems for opposing defenses. As a former wideout, he's able to run a full route tree and do so from several places along the offensive formation. His speed and agility make him a tough guard for linebackers in coverage, while his size gives him an advantage over several defensive backs. It's expected that Johnson will play a big role in Klint Kubiak's system, which often utilizes tight ends as receivers.
The Saints wrap up their 2024 preseason schedule by hosting the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. It's unclear whether Johnson will see any action against the Titans.