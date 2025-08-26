Saints News Network

Kellen Moore Announces Saints' Starting QB After Position Battle

The Saints have their starting quarterback...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore walks the sideline before a game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore walks the sideline before a game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints held a heated quarterback battle between rookie Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener this preseason. With Haener being cut earlier this week, it was clear there were only two players in the running to start in New Orleans.

On Tuesday afternoon, Saints head coach Kellen Moore announced that Rattler had won the job and would be the team's starting quarterback in Week 1.

"Spencer Rattler is our starting quarterback. Really, really excited for him. He's done an awesome job this offseason. So he's just been consistent," Moore said. "He's made some really good decisions throughout this whole entire process. And, you know, his ability to make plays with his arm and his feet have certainly shown up. And so I'm really, really excited about Spencer. He's earned this opportunity. He's going to do a tremendous job for us. At the same time, we're really, really fortunate. We got Tyler (Shough). Love the development that he's had over the course of this entire offseason.

Saints announce Spencer Rattler as starting quarterback for Week 1

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattle
Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) calls for the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"He's done a number of things for the first time in his career, you know, just navigating that. And I think that's an important aspect when you're a younger quarterback to let the whole process play itself out. I thought he capped it off with just an excellent performance against Denver on the last preseason game. I thought he did a really, really good job. And so I'm a big believer in just the importance of developing quarterbacks, developing them the right way. There's a process for both of these guys. Give them the space to develop. And I think we've got two guys that are going to have great careers for us."

This isn't necessarily a loss for Shough, as it seems like he needs a bit more time to develop in the NFL.

As for Rattler, this is a huge step in the right direction for his career. Last season, Rattler looked completely overwhelmed at times, as he was forced to step in with Derek Carr on the bench with injuries. Now, the young quarterback can hold his own in the NFL. He's earned the trust of Coach Moore and it'll be very intriguing to see how his season goes.

More NFL: Saints Release Former First Round Pick Amid Flurry Of Roster Moves

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News