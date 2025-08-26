Saints Release Former First Round Pick Amid Flurry Of Roster Moves
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly looking for running backs to help boost their offense and provide veteran Alvin Kamara with a tandem back to take some of the weight off his shoulders. But it doesn't seem like the Saints have any internal option to fill this role, as they opted to cut ties with Cam Akers on Monday. On Tuesday, Saints reporter Nick Underhill reported the Saints had cut ties with former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, too.
Edwards-Helaire has struggled so far in training camp and the preseason, so this decision makes a lot of sense for the Saints.
Dylan Sanders of Saints Wire recently reacted to the decision to cut Edwards-Helaire and suggested the Saints could eventually sign him to the practice squad if everything works out for New Orleans.
Saints cut Clyde Edwards-Helaire amid roster crunch
"Edwards-Helaire is a Baton Rouge native who was a star on the 2019 LSU Tigers squad that is widely considered to be the best college football team of all time. He was able to stand out in an offense with Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase," Sanders wrote. "The 26-year-old was a first-round pick back in 2020, but his NFL career hasn't exactly panned out. He does have two Super Bowl rings from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, though.
"The Saints signed Edwards-Helaire last year for some emergency running back help. He picked up 13 carries for 46 yards across two games. This preseason, he had 10 carries for just 22 yards. With players like Devin Neal and Velus Jones Jr. making more of an impact with clearer advantages, Edwards-Helaire appears to be the odd man out. He is still a prime practice squad candidate, but we'll have to see what offers he finds as a free agent."
There's a chance Edwards-Helaire returns as a member of the Saints' practice squad, but in reality, another team will likely scoop him up.
The Saints also waived defensive end Jonah Williams, cornerback Rico Payton, and defensive end Jayden Peevy. These three roster decisions shouldn't come as the same shock as the Edwards-Helaire cut. Williams, Payton, and Peevy were all fighting an uphill battle to make the Saints roster.
