Key Factors That Will Determine The Outcome Of Sunday's Saints vs. Raiders Matchup
A 5-10 New Orleans Saints team hosts a 3-12 Las Vegas Raiders squad at noon CT on Sunday. It isn't exactly one of the more intriguing matchups of Week 17, but could actually be a key game in determining the draft status of each squad.
This is the 16th meeting between New Orleans and the Oakland/Los Angeles/Oakland/Vegas Raiders. The series is deadlocked at 7-7-1, with the Saints holding a 4-3-1 edge when these teams play in New Orleans. The Saints won the last matchup between these teams by a 24-0 score at home during the 2022 season.
Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will not get to face his old team as signal caller of the Saints. Carr (hand) will sit this one out. He'll be joining Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Taysom Hill, Erik McCoy, Lucas Patrick, and Paulson Adebo on the injured list.
With that storyline removed, here are a few factors that should determine the outcome of the game this afternoon.
Stopping Brock Bowers
The 13th overall choice in last spring's draft out of Georgia, one pick before the Saints chose Taliese Fuaga, Bowers has been as good as advertised and more. He's been the lone standout on a Raiders offense that is one of the worst in the league.
Bowers has 101 receptions for 1,067 yards, an NFL record for rookie tight ends. He has double-digit receptions in four games and at least five catches in six others. Bowers has two 100-yard outings and five others with at least 70 yards.
New Orleans has had major issues against even average tight ends all year. Two of the league's best, Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert, had their way against the Saints and combined to catch 19 passes for 240 yards.
The Saints would be fools to match up LB Pete Werner, S Tyrann Mathieu, or S Jordan Howden on Bowers on any play. He's one of the league's top mismatch weapons as it is, so such intentional assignments would be coaching stupidity.
It will likely take a team of New Orleans defenders to contain Bowers, depending where he lines up along the formation. Demario Davis or Willie Gay, also not ideal solutions, could take him when he comes off the line of scrimmage. That duty may also fall to S Will Harris, who would be a better matchup athletically.
Bowers often lines up wide, in the slot, or goes in motion. When this happens, the Saints would be wise to shadow him with corners Alontae Taylor or Kool-Aid McKinstry. Taylor, the most physical of the Saints defensive backs, may be the best solution.
Position to Watch: Taliese Fuaga and Trevor Penning
This game features the 13th overall choice (Bowers) and the 14th overall choice (Fuaga) in last year's draft. While Bowers has been the more flashy of the two, both players have shown the potential of perennial Pro Bowlers.
Despite playing right tackle throughout his collegiate career, Fuaga is quickly blossoming into a star at left tackle. He's an outstanding technician who also has good strength and is equally effective as a run blocker and pass protector.
Penning is pure power and appears to have finally found a home at right tackle. He's a mauler for the running game and has shown noticeable improvement as a pass blocker.
Maxx Crosby, the Raiders best defensive player, is out for this game. However, the Raiders still have two very athletic edge rushers in Tyree Wilson and K'Lavon Chaisson. Wilson and Chaisson have four sacks each and have combined for 16 QB hits, 20 pressures, and 12 tackles for loss.
Penning still has major problems with athletic rushers, particularly on his inside shoulder, so that will be a closely watched matchup. Fuaga has also had some struggles in pass protection in recent weeks. With C Erik McCoy (again) and LG Lucas Patrick (again) both out, Fuaga and Penning may both be put into one-on-one protection assignments more often than normal.
New Orleans also needs to run the ball effectively to generate any offense whatsoever. With backups and an awful Cesar Ruiz on the inside, they'll likely look to do it on off-tackle plays and pitch outs. The Raiders rank a respectable 13th against the run, so it's likely up to Taliese Fuaga and Trevor Penning if the Saints have any meaningful offense on the day.
Saints Players to Watch
• Spencer Rattler, QB
• Kendre Miller, RB
• Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB
• Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR
Rattler, the rookie fifth-round pick, gets his fifth career start in place of the injured Carr. Whether unfair to evaluate him with a lack of weapons or not, he's shown little improvement or pocket awareness.
Rattler completed just 56% of his throws for 859 yards with two touchdowns and four turnovers while getting sacked 17 times. In 46 drives with Rattler at quarterback, the Saints have managed a meager 48 points. Protection and blocking for the running game is obviously a big key.
Also vital is someone to step up and provide some kind of production for the offense. Tight end Foster Moreau is one of the few that's shown any consistent fight, but he's more of a blocker and a limited receiver.
Former LSU star Edwards-Helaire may see his first action in a New Orleans uniform. He and Kendre Miller could form a decent 1-2 punch, but each will actually have to prove it on the field. Their ability as runners is certainly important, but equally crucial are their skills as receivers and ability to pick up the blitz.
Valdes-Scantling has had some very good moments as a receiver. Outside of Moreau, he's been the only one with Olave, Shaheed, Hill, and Kamara sidelined. It's clear that Valdes-Scantling is the only bonafide weapon at wideout, but maddeningly inconsistent TE Juwan Johnson could help out his young quarterback with a good performance.
Will the Saints generate any offense against the Raiders? They managed just 196 yards of total offense while their backs average a pathetic 2.6 per rush. A repeat performance of that display will mean yet another loss, even to to the abysmal Raiders.