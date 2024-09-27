Saints News Network

Breaking: Key Saints Players Out for Week 4 – Full Injury Report!

The Saints have ruled out two key players ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, and the whole injury report isn't looking good.

John Hendrix

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) defends a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Saints put out their final injury report for Week 4's matchup against the Falcons. New Orleans ruled out three players ahead of Sunday. Here's the full rundown of injuries going into the weekend, and it's a lot.

Week 4 Saints Final Injury Report

OUT

  • Demario Davis (hamstring)
  • Cesar Ruiz (knee)
  • A.T. Perry (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

  • Alvin Kamara (hip/ribs)
  • Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle)
  • Chris Olave (hamstring)

Cedrick Wilson Jr., A.T. Perry and Cesar Ruiz were among those not spotted during the open portion of Friday’s Saints practice. Demario Davis was an observer. D'Marco Jackson (calf), Khalen Saunders (calf), Alontae Taylor (illness), Landon Young (foot), Derek Carr (left groin) and Taysom Hill (chest) do not carry an injury designation going into Sunday.

Davis told a couple of us after practice that he feels good, so we'll see if he can get back onto the field next week. It'll be the first game Davis misses due to injury in his career. D'Marco Jackson could get the start there. Without Ruiz in the mix, New Orleans will likely turn to Landon Young at right guard and keep Lucas Patrick at left guard with Shane Lemieux at center. Of course, we're watching closely with what happens with Chris Olave, who got injured during practice on Friday.

