The Surprising Odds Kirk Cousins Will Become The Saints QB In 2025
With the Falcons turning to rookie Michael Penix Jr. as their starter for the foreseeable future, what happens with Kirk Cousins is now making everyone wonder.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris put out a team statement on the move: "After review we have made the decision Michael Penix Jr. will be the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback moving forward. This was a football decision and we are fully focused on preparing the team for Sunday's game against the New York Giants."
Crazy enough, Cousins' slump started against the Saints. The Falcons ended up losing four straight games after starting 6-3, and his play was one of the main factors. So, why are we even talking about Cousins right now?
BetOnline.Ag put out odds for which team Kirk Cousins will start for in Week 1 of the 2025 season if it's not the Falcons, and it's quite hilarious to see the Saints listed here as one of the top teams.
BetOnline.Ag's Top Odds for Kirk Cousins' Team In Week 1 Of 2025
- Titans - 4/1 (+400)
- Seahawks - 9/2 (+450)
- Browns - 5/1 (+500)
- Saints - 6/1 (+600)
- Giants - 8/1 (+800)
- Raiders - 9/1 (+900)
There's so many reasons why this would be a waste of money to bettors. For starters, there's major contract implications for Atlanta regarding Kirk Cousins. That's going to cost them if they do somehow move on from him, but that seems like the extreme move right now.
What else matters is that Derek Carr is under contract for 2025 and is most likely going to be their guy as of right now.
Carr restructured his contract during the offseason to help save New Orleans some cap space. He has a $10 million roster bonus that's due in March. There's another $30 million that becomes fully guaranteed if he's on the roster.
Both of these hit on the third day of the new league year. Decisions will have to be made for sure. You're talking about a $50 million decision. A post-June 1 designation would cost the Saints $21.4 million in 2025 and $28.6 million the following year.
Then there's the whole future argument. We'll get more of a look at Spencer Rattler when he plays against the Packers in the national spotlight.
We've heard several different things regarding Carr's outlook for the rest of the season, but nothing seems to be set in stone. Rattler has a major opportunity, to say the least.
These betting odds are just those, but it's just crazy to see the Saints on here right now.