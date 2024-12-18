Saints QB Update: Derek Carr Reportedly Will Play When Healthy
On Wednesday, New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis provided a bit of an update on quarterback Derek Carr in an interview with Mike Hoss of WWL. Hoss is also the play-by-play announcer for the New Orleans Saints.
When asked about the potential availability of Derek Carr, Loomis replied:
''He’s gonna be day-to-day, really, and he’s got an issue in his hand and there’s … a reason to be optimistic, but it’s a day-to-day thing," Loomis told WWL's Mike Hoss. "We’re just gonna have to go along, and when he gets to the point where he can function well enough to play in the game, I know ... he wants to play, and when he can, he will.”
Carr was injured on the next-to-last drive of a Week 14 victory over the New York Giants. He was attempting to leap for a first down when he fractured his left (non-throwing) hand and sustained a concussion. Carr was sidelined for last week's loss to Washington.
Jake Haener got his first career start against Washington with Carr sidelined. After falling behind 17-0, Haener was replaced by rookie QB Spencer Rattler. New Orleans lost the game, 20-19, when Rattler misfired on a 2-point pass after a touchdown on the final play of the game.
Carr has missed four games this year. He also missed Weeks 6-8 with an oblique injury suffered in the fourth quarter of a Week 5 loss at Kansas City.
Rattler started those previous four games with Carr out. The Saints are 0-4 with Carr out of the lineup, averaging 16 points and 205 passing yards per game in those contests.
After playing his first nine seasons for the Raiders, Carr is in his second campaign with the Saints. In his first year, he threw for 3,878 yards (228/game) with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions while starting every game.
Carr, 33, got off to a tremendous start this year with five touchdown passes and one interception over the first two games. In his 10 starts, he has 2,145 passing yards (214.5/game) with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 67.7% of his throws.
While considered doubtful to play this week, New Orleans has not completely ruled out the possibility of Carr playing. He was also listed as day-to-day when New Orleans was preparing to face Washington last week. The 5-9 Saints will play at the 10-4 Green Bay Packers on Monday night.
New Orleans has only one remaining scenario where they can make the playoffs. They must win all three of their remaining games while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers AND the Atlanta Falcons must lose all three of their remaining games. If either Tampa Bay or Atlanta win on Sunday, the Saints will be eliminated from the playoff race before they even take the field against the Packers on Monday.
The Saints host the Raiders in Week 17. Undoubtedly, Carr wants badly to face his former team. As Loomis made clear on Wednesday, New Orleans is also not ruling out that possibility.