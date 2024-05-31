Saints News Network

Saints Officially Sign Second-Round Pick McKinstry

All of the Saints draft class is under contract, as Kool-Aid McKinstry officially signed his four-year contract on Friday afternoon.

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) reacts after a defensive play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
The entire New Orleans Saints draft class is under contract. The team made the announcement on Friday afternoon that Kool-Aid McKinstry officially signed his four-year contract.

Second-round deals typically take a longer time to come together, and the last two years have seen Isaiah Foskey and Alontae Taylor both sign their deals in mid-July. On May 20, the Eagles announced a four-year, $9.28 million contract for Cooper DeJean, who was selected right after McKinstry. That gave us a pretty good indication that a McKinstry deal would be happening soon enough.

Currently, McKinstry is not participating in OTAs due to offseason surgery on his right foot due to a fracture in his toe. However, he's getting closer to returning. Both Dennis Allen and Joe Woods have praised McKinstry's abilities on the field, as coming from a Nick Saban coached team has prepared him for the next level. He's a technically sound corner who will likely see a good bit of snaps for the Saints in 2024.

